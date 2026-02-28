Astrologers from both Ujjain and Kashi say that if a pure muhurat for Holika Dahan isn't available, you can perform the ritual during Bhadra's 'puchh kaal' (tail period). The Bhadra puchh kaal will be on the intervening night of March 2-3, from 12:50 AM to 2:32 AM. This is the most auspicious time to perform Holika Dahan. This gives us a window of 1 hour and 42 minutes for the ceremony.



