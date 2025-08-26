Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 5 Famous Lord Ganesha Temples to Visit in South India
Ganesh Chaturthi is a special festival celebrating Bappa. If you want to visit Ganpati Bappa on this auspicious occasion, here are some famous temples in South India where you can seek blessings and fulfill your wishes.
5 Famous Temples in South India
Most Popular Ganesh Temple in South India: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great pomp across India, but it holds special significance in South India and Maharashtra. Many ancient and grand temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha fulfill devotees' wishes. If you're planning a trip to South India during this holy occasion, visiting these prominent Ganesh temples will make your experience divine and memorable.
Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Bangalore
Located in Bangalore, Karnataka, the Dodda Ganapathi Temple is famous for its massive Ganesh statue. The statue is about 18 feet tall and carved from a single stone. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple attracts huge crowds, and the premises are decorated with lamps and flowers.
Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Andhra Pradesh
The Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple in Chittoor district is unique because the Ganesh statue here is Swayambhu, meaning it emerged from the earth. It is said that the size of the statue is gradually increasing. Devotees come here to seek liberation from their sins and pray for new beginnings.
Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Puducherry
This temple in Puducherry is known for its 500-year-old tradition. The statue of Lord Ganesha here is adorned with a gold kavach. An elephant blesses the devotees, which is a major attraction for tourists. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple is illuminated with special pujas and processions.
Ucchi Pillayar Temple, Trichy (Tamil Nadu)
Located on Rockfort in Trichy, the Ucchi Pillayar Temple stands at a height of 273 feet above sea level, offering stunning views of the city. Reaching the temple requires climbing several hundred steps, but the sight of Ganpati Bappa makes it all worthwhile.
Karpaka Vinayakar Temple, Pillayarpatti (Tamil Nadu)
Located in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, this 7th-century temple houses a rare idol of Lord Ganesha holding an ankusha in his right hand and a tusk in his left. This temple showcases a beautiful blend of architecture and devotion in South India.