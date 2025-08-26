Image Credit : Moviebuff

Festival days always bring a wave of new movie releases, and this year’s Vinayaka Chaturthi is no exception. However, what’s surprising is the absence of big-budget films during this holiday weekend. All scheduled releases are small-budget productions, lacking the usual star power or heavy promotions.

This unexpected gap gives an extended window for 'Coolie', which released on August 14th, to maintain its stronghold at the box office. With Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madarasi' set to release on September 5th, trade analysts expect 'Coolie' to continue its successful run for at least another week without major competition.