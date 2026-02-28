Anne Frank House: The historic home where Anne Frank wrote her diary during World War II. A deeply moving and must-visit site that offers insight into history and resilience.

Rijksmuseum: Home to Dutch masterpieces, including Rembrandt’s famous painting The Night Watch. A treasure trove of art and history from the Dutch Golden Age.

Van Gogh Museum: Features the largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh, showcasing his life, artistic journey and iconic paintings.

Dam Square: The vibrant heart of the city, surrounded by historic landmarks, shopping streets and lively cafés.

Vondelpark: Amsterdam’s most famous park, perfect for a relaxing stroll, cycling, outdoor concerts or a peaceful picnic.

Jordaan: A charming and trendy district known for its narrow streets, boutique shops, cosy cafés and art galleries.

Royal Palace Amsterdam: Located on Dam Square, this grand 17th-century palace serves as one of the official residences of the Dutch royal family and is open to visitors when not in use for state events.

Amsterdam Central station: An architectural landmark and the city’s main transport hub, offering stunning Neo-Renaissance design and easy access to major attractions.

Heineken Experience: An interactive tour inside the former Heineken brewery, where visitors can learn about the brand’s history and enjoy tastings.

NEMO Science Museum: A family-friendly attraction with interactive exhibits focused on science and technology, housed in a striking ship-shaped building.

These attractions together showcase Amsterdam’s rich history, artistic heritage, royal legacy and vibrant modern culture.