    Follow these essential hair oiling tips for best results this season

    As Indians, we loveapplying champi or hair oil. The one item you can count on finding in most Indian homes is a greasy bottle of reliable coconut oil. But is the fact that something has been done for centuries automatically suggest that it is effective? Not usually, especially if buying is the expert advice.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The key advantages of oiling are increased softness, gloss, and hydration of hair. Additionally, massaging the product encourages blood flow to the scalp, which may enhance hair growth. Others have claimed that oiling your hair can stop split ends and dandruff, but this may only be a short-term solution.

    By filling in the spaces between the hair cuticles and preventing drying ingredients (like the emulsifiers in your shampoo) from penetrating the hair surface, an occlusive like a hair oil can also help prevent lower hygral fatigue, which is the constant swelling and drying of the hair strand. Your hair may become very dry and brittle due to continuous hydral exhaustion.

    Applying too much oil can clog hair follicles, causing dandruff and hair loss. Similar to that, using it on filthy hair might result in infections of the scalp. If you have acne, oiling can be completely avoided: Our ethnicity has a rather high rate of sebum production on the face and scalp, therefore applying additional oil if you have facial or truncal acne is actually quite counterproductive.

    The champi is typically thought to go well with a strong head massage, but therein lays the issue. Experts advise warming the oil initially: For a few minutes, we must massage the oil into your scalp. After that, we must evenly spread it throughout the remainder of your hair, paying special attention to the ends to avoid split ends and breaking. To promote blood circulation, gently massage in a circular motion with your fingertips while applying minimal pressure. Before washing, even an hour or two of letting the hair oil sit is sufficient.

    Virgin coconut oil is typically used for hair oiling, but you can utilise many more options. Virgin coconut oil is a rich source of vital fatty acids, proteins, and vitamin E. Continue reading to see what products can give you the mane of your dreams.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
