Summertime cosmetic techniques

These summertime cosmetic techniques can help you look and feel your best whether you're going to the beach, taking a road trip, or just running errands.

Opt for waterproof makeup

Look for long-lasting lipsticks, waterproof mascaras, and eyeliners that won't smear or bleed over your face from sweat and humidity. 

Use tinted sunscreens

In addition to offering broad-spectrum defence against dangerous UV rays, tinted sunscreens with skincare components also function as moisturisers and foundations. 

Cheek-to-cheek makeup

The cheek-to-cheek makeup is a terrific method to get a summer-appropriate, natural, sun-kissed look. 

Choose lightweight products

Choose lightweight products that won't make your skin feel heavy. Choose concealers that provide light coverage and keep your face appearing even and fresh instead of foundations.

Always use a primer

The brief time it takes to apply a makeup primer, used after moisturiser but before face makeup, won't be regrettable. Summertime primers are unquestionably the way to go.

Keep a bronzer handy!

It's great if you apply bronzer just to the high points of your face, where the sun naturally hits you: your forehead, cheekbones, chin and nose.

Less is more

Say it with us: Less is more if you want to stop your makeup from creasing and caking. Simply apply a tinted moisturiser and concealer where necessary if you can.

