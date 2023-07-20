Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fashion world in new light: Breaking barriers and redefining beauty standards

    The fashion world is balancing itself. Experience the transformative shift in fashion, where cultural appreciation and inclusivity redefine the conventional standards of beauty, fostering a more representative industry---by Leona Martin Antony

    Fashion world in new light: Breaking barriers and redefining beauty standards
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    In a time of unprecedented cultural transformations and social advancement, the fashion industry is taking the lead in shattering stereotypes and redefining beauty ideals. The industry is embracing diversity, inclusivity, and authenticity like never before since it is no longer constrained by traditional norms from the past. The transition is enabling people all over the world to embrace their unique identities and rethink what it means to be beautiful, from the runway to advertisements and marketing strategies.
    1.    Celebration of Diversity
    By choosing models from a variety of ethnic origins, body types, sizes, ages, and gender identities, fashion designers are questioning conventional notions of beauty. The runway is now driven by inclusivity, which celebrates the diversity of uniqueness and richness of world cultures. In addition to reflecting the changing cultural context, this shift toward broader representation also encourages a new generation of young people to feel recognized and accepted in the world of fashion.

    2.    Body Positivity
    The way that beauty is portrayed is changing as a result of the fashion industry's trend toward body positivity. Brands are supporting body acceptance and self-love by rejecting constructed body ideals and embracing models with diverse body shapes. The industry is normalizing varying bodies by showing a wider range of body types, promoting a more positive body image in both consumers and models. These are the key factors that influence millions of people in their relationship with their own body.

    3.    Gender Norms
    By developing collections that are gender-fluid, fashion designers are bringing down the barriers of conventional gender stereotypes. This trend blurs the distinction between masculine and feminine fashion and enables people to honestly express themselves through their apparel. As evidence of the fashion industry's commitment to diversity and acceptance of all gender identities, non-binary and genderqueer models are gracing runways. This impact will create a much safer space for the LGBTQ+ community.


    4.    Embracing Models with Disability
    Fashion companies are including models with disabilities in ground-breaking ways. The industry promotes accessibility and representation by using wheelchair users, amputees, and models with other physical differences. The greater exposure of these models in advertisements and runway performances challenges conventional ideas of beauty and encourages a more open-minded understanding of attractiveness.
    5.    Age, Just a Number
    The fashion industry is pushing ageist beauty standards by embracing age diversity. In advertisements and on runways, models of all ages—from young to old—are displaying the beauty and energy that exist throughout generations. This age-inclusive strategy promotes the notion that fashion has no age restrictions and inspires people to celebrate their particular beauty at every stage of life.

    6.    Cultural Appreciation
    Fashion designers are reviewing the effects of cultural appropriation in light of past mistakes. The industry is embracing cultural awareness rather than using cultural features for profit. Collaborations with artists and craftspeople from various origins result in a more respectful and true representation of other cultures in fashion, promoting intercultural understanding and appreciation.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
