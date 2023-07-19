Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Benefits of eating Makhanas on your Skin

    Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a nutritious and versatile snack that not only benefits your body but also your skin. Here are five wonderful benefits of eating makhanas for your skin.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 8:10 PM IST

    Glowing Skin with Makhanas: 5 Remarkable Benefits for Your Complexion! Makhanas, the nutrient-packed lotus seeds, are not just a delectable snack but also a secret to radiant and healthy skin. Embracing these little wonders in your diet can work wonders for your skin health. Here are five fantastic benefits of eating makhanas for your skin.

    1. Antioxidant Powerhouse:

    Makhanas are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which help combat free radicals and prevent oxidative stress. This protects your skin from premature ageing and keeps it youthful and radiant.

    2. Hydrates the Skin:

    Makhanas have a high water content, which helps keep your skin hydrated and moisturized. Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining soft, supple, and plump skin.

    3. Collagen Boost:

    These nutritious seeds contain essential amino acids that support collagen production. Collagen is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity, reducing fine lines, and promoting a firm and toned complexion.

    4. Nourishes with Nutrients:

    Makhanas are a rich source of vitamins like B-complex and minerals like magnesium and zinc, all of which contribute to healthier skin by promoting cell regeneration and maintaining skin health.

    5. Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

    The anti-inflammatory compounds in makhanas can help soothe skin conditions like acne and eczema. Regular consumption can reduce inflammation and redness, promoting a clear and calm complexion.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
