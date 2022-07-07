Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fashion influencer Deepa Sree's intuitive capabilities will leave you stunned!

    Deepa Sree's father, J.S. Murthy, is well known as one of the top astrologers in India. The influencer learned astrology from her father only when she was 14 years old.

    Fashion influencer Deepa Sree's intuitive capabilities will leave you stunned!-snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    It’s true that each one of us is different and has some superpowers. But, it’s also true that not everyone has powerful psychic capabilities. Tell us, can you rightly discern the intuitions and signs given by the universe? Well, not everybody said "yes." But Deepa Sree is unusual. While the Instagram star is admired for her fashion and beauty content, she is loved by millions for her other side, i.e., her tarot card reading.

    Deepa Sree's father, J.S. Murthy, is well known as one of the top astrologers in India. The influencer learned astrology from her father only when she was 14 years old. So if you think that Deepa is just beauty and fashion, then NO!! She is a multitalented human with unprecedented skills.

    Disclosing her psychic side, Deepa Sree says, "I always believed that I was different from others and had some peculiar qualities. Tarot card reading is a mental activity that also brings peace to me. I love this part of me and I will always be grateful to the universe for bestowing me with such a unique skill."

    Deepa Sree says that she has been psychic since her childhood and has foreseen the future since then. To boost her abilities and use them to help others, Deepa Sree started a YouTube channel called "DeeVine Tarot." Through this channel, the influencer speaks about bringing loads of positivity into people’s lives. Not only this, but she also discusses the world’s hottest topic, "Twinflames". Deepa's channel is followed by tonnes of people all across the world, and she is loved for her readings.

    The influencer is an avid lover of Instagram, so how can she miss bringing her positive presence to this platform? This means she also has a separate Instagram page dedicated to tarot card reading and astrology. If you too want to get insights into your future, follow Deepa Sree!

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for July 7 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 7: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 7, 2022

    World Chocolate Day 2022: Know history, significance, and some amazing facts about chocolate - adt

    World Chocolate Day 2022: Know history, significance, and some amazing facts about chocolate

    International Kissing Day 2022: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones - adt

    International Kissing Day 2022: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

    Numerology Predictions for July 6 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 6: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Morning Selfie: Keerthy Suresh's no-makeup look; Yay or Nay? RBA

    Morning Selfie: Keerthy Suresh's no-makeup look; Yay or Nay?

    Eid Al-Adha 2022: Moon sighting update in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh; read details RBA

    Eid Al-Adha 2022: Moon sighting update in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh; read details

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set to tie the knot, Raghav Chadha next? Here's what the AAP leader said - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set to tie the knot, Raghav Chadha next? Here's what the AAP leader said

    Mahua Moitra lashes out at critics, says 'Being careful is what got us here'

    Mahua Moitra lashes out at critics, says 'Being careful is what got us here'

    Odisha CPET 2022 Exam schedule released for entrance exam check details here gcw

    Odisha CPET 2022: Exam schedule released for entrance exam; check details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon