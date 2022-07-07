Fashion influencer Deepa Sree's intuitive capabilities will leave you stunned!

Deepa Sree's father, J.S. Murthy, is well known as one of the top astrologers in India. The influencer learned astrology from her father only when she was 14 years old.

It’s true that each one of us is different and has some superpowers. But, it’s also true that not everyone has powerful psychic capabilities. Tell us, can you rightly discern the intuitions and signs given by the universe? Well, not everybody said "yes." But Deepa Sree is unusual. While the Instagram star is admired for her fashion and beauty content, she is loved by millions for her other side, i.e., her tarot card reading.

Deepa Sree's father, J.S. Murthy, is well known as one of the top astrologers in India. The influencer learned astrology from her father only when she was 14 years old. So if you think that Deepa is just beauty and fashion, then NO!! She is a multitalented human with unprecedented skills.

Disclosing her psychic side, Deepa Sree says, "I always believed that I was different from others and had some peculiar qualities. Tarot card reading is a mental activity that also brings peace to me. I love this part of me and I will always be grateful to the universe for bestowing me with such a unique skill."

Deepa Sree says that she has been psychic since her childhood and has foreseen the future since then. To boost her abilities and use them to help others, Deepa Sree started a YouTube channel called "DeeVine Tarot." Through this channel, the influencer speaks about bringing loads of positivity into people’s lives. Not only this, but she also discusses the world’s hottest topic, "Twinflames". Deepa's channel is followed by tonnes of people all across the world, and she is loved for her readings.

The influencer is an avid lover of Instagram, so how can she miss bringing her positive presence to this platform? This means she also has a separate Instagram page dedicated to tarot card reading and astrology. If you too want to get insights into your future, follow Deepa Sree!

