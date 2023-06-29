Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Try out these trending mehendi designs to look fashionable

    The moon is the main emphasis of the Chaand-E-Numaish Mehendi design, making it the ideal choice for Eid. On June 29, Eid-ul-Adha will be observed all across the world. Here are some stylish mehndi patterns for Eid celebrations, ranging from upper hand decorations to minimalistic designs.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    A beautiful mehendi design can instantly transform you into a festive-looking person. The unique henna art finds a perfect place in everyone's heart because it is an essential component of our culture and traditional practises. Your hands require additional care this Eid ul-Adha 2023, from chaand-e-numaish mehendi designs to elegant and simple patterns. People carry out variety of tasks during this period, including cooking delectable meals and decorating their homes in vibrant hues. Another main draw of Eid-ul-Adha is dressing up in new garments and decorating with mehndi. Here are a few current mehndi patterns to keep an eye out for.

    ALSO READ: Happy Eid al-Adha 2023: Bakrid wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Chaand-E-Numaish mehndi design: It appears like the Chaand-E-Numaish Mehendi pattern would be ideal for this Eid. The focal point of this exquisite piece of art is the moon, which is the ideal festival symbol.

    Arabian mehendi design: For those who think less is more, the Arabian mehendi design is a great option because it is both incredibly simple to use and aesthetically beautiful.

    Minimalistic mehendi design: Mehendi designs that are simple and elegant take less time and effort to complete. But they appear effortlessly lovely.

    Jhoomar pattern mehendi design: Did you know that jhoomar may be utilised for mehndi designs as well as home decor? This Eid, if you're searching for something unique, consider the jhoomar pattern.

    Inner hand mehndi designs: Applying mehndi to the inside side of the hand is one method to use your mehndi-decked hands as accessories to complete your style for the day.

    Half hand mehndi designs: You can also choose for half-hand mehndi styles if you don't want to adorn your hands all the way up to your elbows.

    Upper hand mehndi designs: It is customary to decorate in vibrant colours and apply mehndi to the top of the hands to commemorate this momentous occasion.

    ALSO READ: Red Fort to Purana Qila: 10 forts in Delhi to take you back in time

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
