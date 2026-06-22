Fresh Fish: Don’t Get Cheated, Check These 3 Things Before You Buy Every Time!
When you're buying fish, even a small mistake can mess with your health. But don't worry, just check for three simple signs and you can easily pick the best, freshest fish every time.
Choosing the right fish is super important
Everyone knows fish is great for us. It's packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Even doctors tell us to eat fish for a healthy heart and brain. But the real challenge is picking out a truly fresh fish from the market. Most of us don't really know how to do it right.
First, look at the colour of the gills
A fish's gills tell you everything about its freshness. A fresh fish will always have bright, blood-red gills. If the gills look faded, brownish, or dark, that fish is probably old. So, before you pay, always make it a point to lift the gill cover and check the colour.
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The smell and eyes will tell you the truth
Trust your nose! A fresh fish should smell like clean sea water, not 'fishy' or foul. Any bad smell is a big red flag that the fish has been lying around for too long. Next, look at its eyes. The eyes should be clear, shiny, and bulging a little. If they look sunken, cloudy, or dull, just walk away.
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These 3 checks will ensure you don't get cheated
Sellers often put old fish on a lot of ice to make it look fresh. So, don't just go by what you see on the outside. Always do these three simple checks: look at the gills, smell the fish, and check its eyes. This small habit will make sure you always bring home quality fish and keep your family healthy.
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