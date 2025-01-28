Dreaming of Korean skin glow? Discover how rice water can help

Get glowing, spotless skin with rice water! Learn how it reduces wrinkles and brightens complexion. Read now for home remedies to enhance beauty.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

If you want glowing skin, start applying rice water. Rice water contains nutrients like vitamins, fiber, and manganese, which are essential for health as well as our skin. Let's learn from beauty expert Anurag how to apply rice water on the skin and what are its benefits...

How to apply rice water on the face

You can apply rice water on your face in many ways. The first way is to take rice water and apply it on your face with cotton. Or mix Multani mitti in rice water and apply it on your face. Keep it like this for at least 20 minutes. After this wash the face with clean water. This will make your face glow and the skin will be cleansed from the inside.

For glowing skin

If you wash your face with rice water, your skin will glow. Not only this, the vitamins and antioxidants present in it will cleanse your face naturally. All you have to do is apply it on your face daily.

Brightens skin tone

Rice water contains ascorbic acid, which when applied on the face removes dark spots and blemishes. Along with this, rice water also helps a lot in getting beautiful skin.

Reduce wrinkles

Rice water has anti-aging properties that increase collagen in the skin. Applying it creates moisture in the skin and eliminates wrinkles on the skin. If you want to reduce wrinkles, apply rice water on your face daily.

