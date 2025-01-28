Want healthy, glowing skin? Try THESE morning drinks every day

Certain morning drinks not only boost your health but also address skin issues like blemishes and acne, leading to a radiant complexion.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Women often prioritize skincare for a beautiful face. However, experts emphasize the importance of diet for radiant skin. Hormonal imbalances, poor diet, stress, nutritional deficiencies, and inadequate skincare can contribute to a dull complexion.
 

Our diet impacts both bodily functions and skin health. Unhealthy eating habits and poor gut health can lead to a dull, pale complexion.

Certain beverages can enhance facial beauty. Experts recommend consuming specific drinks on an empty stomach every morning for overall health and radiant skin. Let's explore these beneficial drinks.

Aloe Vera Juice Benefits

Aloe vera juice offers numerous skin benefits. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, it promotes healthy skin, repairs damaged skin, and reduces signs of aging.

It effectively brightens the skin and provides deep hydration and nourishment. Consuming aloe vera juice on an empty stomach softens the skin and reduces pigmentation. Mix about 15 ml of aloe vera juice with a glass of water every morning.

Sabja Water

Sabja seeds are rich in flavonoids and antioxidants, while olive seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and anti-aging properties. Consuming this water promotes healthy, glowing skin. Mix half a teaspoon of each seed in a glass of water.

Raw Turmeric Water

Raw turmeric water provides essential antioxidants, reduces oxidative stress, detoxifies the body, reduces inflammation, and effectively promotes glowing skin.

Flaxseed water contributes to glowing skin. Rich in fiber, lignans, antioxidants, and vitamin E, flaxseeds promote healthy and radiant skin. Mix a teaspoon of roasted, ground flaxseeds into a glass of water.

