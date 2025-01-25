Top Fiber-Rich Fruits That Help In Digestion

By eating fiber-rich fruits regularly, you can strengthen your digestive system. So why not make these fruits a part of your daily diet? You should include these high-fiber fruits in your diet for better health.

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Fiber is an important nutrient that helps lower your cholesterol and plays a vital role in balancing blood sugar and maintaining intestinal health. By eating fiber-rich fruits regularly, you can strengthen your digestive system. So why not make these fruits a part of your daily diet? You should include these high-fiber fruits in your diet for better health.

 

Guava

Guavas have 9 grams of fiber per cup, making them one of the best sources of this essential nutrient. Plus, they're rich in folate, vitamins A, C, and potassium. They can be eaten raw, with or without the peel.

 

Raspberries

Raspberries have 8 grams of fiber per cup, making them one of the most fiber-rich fruits. These tiny berries contain flavonoids, procyanidins, and ellagitannins, which are phytonutrients that may reduce the risk of high blood pressure, osteoporosis, heart disease, and certain cancers.

 

Avocado

Half an avocado has about 5 grams of fiber. It's high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, and half of it is rich in copper, folate, vitamin K, and pantothenic acid. These fruits are great for eye health.

 

Oranges

Oranges are considered a good source of fiber. Rich in vitamin C, these fruits help boost the immune system.

 

Strawberries

Per cup of strawberries contains 3 grams of fiber and vitamins C and potassium. Fresh strawberries are available all the time, but frozen berries are just as tasty and beneficial.

 

Bananas

Bananas, which are famous for their potassium content, provide 3 grams of fiber per medium fruit. It is considered an ideal snack, providing easily digestible carbohydrates and potassium to prevent muscle cramps.

 

Apricots

One cup of chopped fresh apricots contains 3 grams of fiber, potassium, and vitamins A and C. Dried apricots are high in calories.

 

You can improve digestive health by regularly including these fiber-rich fruits like guava and avocado in your diet. These fruits give a satisfying and nutritious boost to your diet. Make sure to eat them for a healthier, more energetic lifestyle.

