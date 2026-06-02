Is the summer heat making your face oily but also feel tight and stretched? Your skin is dehydrated from the sun and AC. This leads to acne, dark spots, and a dull look. An 800-1000 rupee hydrating serum can burn a hole in your pocket. Don't worry. You can make a parlour-like serum at home with just 3 things from your kitchen.

The moment May and June arrive, stepping out in the sun feels like your face is getting roasted. There's sweat, dust, and layers of sunscreen. At night, after washing your face, your skin feels tight and stretched. But when you wake up, your T-zone is shining with oil. This is 'dehydrated skin' – it lacks water, not oil. You might buy an expensive serum, but it could give you pimples after two days because it just doesn't suit you. It's better to understand your own skin and make a custom serum at home. It costs less than ₹50 but works like a ₹1000 product. Just make it once, store it in the fridge, and you're sorted for 15 days.

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Basic Hydrating Serum – 3 Ingredients, For All Skin Types

You will need:

1. Fresh Aloe Vera Gel: 3 spoons. If you don't have a plant, get a pure aloe vera gel from brands like Patanjali or Wow. Make sure it has no added colour or fragrance.

2. Glycerin: 1 spoon. You can get this for ₹20 at a medical shop. It's a humectant, which means it pulls moisture from the air and locks it into your skin.

3. Rose Water: 2 spoons. A simple one from Dabur or any fresh kind will do. It acts as a toner and thins the serum.

How to make it:

Take the aloe vera gel in a glass bowl. Whisk it well with a fork until there are no lumps. Now, mix in the glycerin. Finally, add the rose water and whisk again. You will get a smooth, light jelly-like texture. Pour it into a small dropper bottle and keep it in the fridge. That's it!

Why it works:

Aloe vera is 98% water and is packed with Vitamins C and E. It cools and heals the skin. Glycerin is like a 'natural hyaluronic acid'. Just one gram of glycerin can hold up to a litre of water. Rose water balances your skin's pH and reduces rashes.

Glow Serum for Extra Shine – Add Vitamin E & C:

Add two more things to the basic serum, and you'll get a parlour-like glow.

Extra ingredients needed:

1. Evion 400 capsule: 1 capsule. Pierce it and squeeze out the oil. Vitamin E helps lighten scars and spots and adds a glow.

2. Lemon juice: 4-5 drops. This is a natural source of Vitamin C and helps remove tan. If you have sensitive skin, please skip this.

Method:

After making the basic serum, add the Evion oil and lemon juice at the end. Shake it well. This is a night-time serum. Using lemon during the day can cause your skin to burn in the sun. Use this 3 times a week.

Tea Tree Version for Oily-Acne Prone Skin:

If you have oily skin and acne, reduce the glycerin and add something antibacterial.

Use 1/2 spoon of glycerin instead of 1 spoon. Add 2 drops of tea tree essential oil. Keep the aloe vera at 3 spoons and increase the rose water to 2.5 spoons.

How it works:

Tea tree oil kills acne-causing bacteria and tightens pores. With less glycerin, the serum won't feel sticky. You can use this twice a day without worrying about pimples.

How to Use It – Don't Make These Mistakes:

First, wash your face with a face wash. While your skin is still slightly damp, take 2-3 drops of the serum. A serum absorbs 10 times better on damp skin. Second, apply it in dots on your cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin. Third, use your fingertips to gently tap and massage it in an upward motion. Don't rub. Fourth, wait for a minute. Then, apply your moisturizer. If it's daytime, sunscreen is a must. Fifth, use it twice a day—in the morning and at night. You can also use it as a primer before makeup.

Storage and Patch Test – Be Careful:

One, always store it in a glass dropper bottle. Plastic can cause a chemical reaction. Two, keep it in the normal section of your fridge. It will stay good for 15 days. If the smell changes, throw it away. Three, sanitize your hands, bowl, and spoon before you start. Otherwise, fungus can grow. Four, before using it for the first time, do a patch test behind your ear or on your hand for 24 hours. If it itches or turns red, do not use it. Five, make sure you use pure glycerin. Vegetable glycerin is the best.

About 80% of what's in a ₹1000 serum is already in your kitchen. You just need to know the right technique to mix them. This summer, give your skin the water it needs. Use this cream from the outside, and drink 3 litres of water for hydration from the inside. In 7 days, you'll see the tightness disappear and the glow come back. Acne and dark patches will also reduce. The best part is, you can customize it for your skin. If it feels dry, add more glycerin; if it feels oily, reduce it.

Disclaimer: Even natural ingredients can cause allergies. A patch test is a must. If you have sensitive skin, eczema, or severe acne, please consult a dermatologist. Do not use lemon juice during the day, as it can make your skin sensitive to the sun.