Don't Ignore These 6 Early Symptoms of Liver Cirrhosis That Need Medical Attention
Liver cirrhosis often develops silently. Learn about six early warning signs, including fatigue, jaundice, swelling, and appetite changes, so you can seek timely medical evaluation and protect your liver health.
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Liver Cirrhosis
Liver cirrhosis is a disease that attacks your liver. It destroys healthy liver cells and harms the liver's ability to function. This is a long-term, progressive disease where the liver cells get irreversibly damaged. This damage reduces the liver's efficiency and messes with its functions.
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Knowing the early symptoms of liver cirrhosis is important
As the disease gets worse, it stops the liver from doing its main jobs. These jobs include removing toxins, managing metabolism, and making essential proteins. It's very important to know the symptoms of liver cirrhosis. Catching the disease early is crucial for managing it well. Let's look at some signs you should watch out for.
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Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)
Jaundice is one of the main symptoms of liver cirrhosis. It makes your skin and eyes turn yellow. This happens because your liver can't properly process and get rid of 'bilirubin'. Bilirubin is a yellow pigment that our body produces when red blood cells break down.
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Persistent fatigue and weakness
Feeling tired and weak is another common sign. When the liver gets more damaged, it struggles to perform its functions efficiently. This can lead to your body not getting enough energy, making you feel constantly tired and weak.
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Abdominal swelling, bloating, and discomfort
Abdominal swelling is another symptom to watch for. Liver cirrhosis can cause fluid to build up in the stomach. Doctors call this condition 'ascites'. This buildup leads to a swollen belly and a lot of discomfort.
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Persistent itchy skin
Another symptom of liver cirrhosis is 'pruritus', which is basically chronic itching of the skin. This happens because the liver isn't working properly, causing 'bile salts' to build up in your bloodstream. This buildup irritates the skin, making you feel itchy and uncomfortable.
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Loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss
When the liver's function declines, you might experience a loss of appetite and unexpected weight loss. This is because the liver's ability to break down and absorb nutrients from food is reduced. This can lead to poor nutrition and cause you to lose weight.
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Advanced cirrhosis
In advanced stages, cirrhosis can also affect your brain's function. This might lead to mental confusion, memory problems, or difficulty concentrating. Some people refer to this as 'brain fog'.
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