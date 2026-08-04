The monsoon season brings refreshing rains but also increases the risk of seasonal infections and weakened immunity. Drinking warm herbal teas rich in natural antioxidants can support overall wellness, aid digestion, soothe the throat, and help you stay healthy throughout the rainy season.

The arrival of the monsoon brings cool breezes, lush greenery, and the comforting sound of rain. However, it also marks the beginning of a season when viral infections, colds, coughs, digestive issues, and mosquito-borne diseases become more common. The humid weather creates favorable conditions for bacteria, viruses, and fungi to thrive, making it essential to take extra care of your health.

One simple and comforting habit during the rainy season is enjoying a warm cup of herbal tea. Herbal teas are naturally rich in plant compounds such as antioxidants and other bioactive ingredients that may support overall wellness. While they are not a substitute for medical treatment or a guaranteed way to prevent illness, they can help keep you hydrated, soothe the throat, aid digestion, and complement a healthy lifestyle.

Here are some of the best herbal teas to enjoy during the monsoon.

1. Ginger Tea – A Classic Monsoon Remedy

Ginger tea is one of the most popular beverages during the rainy season. Ginger contains gingerol, a natural compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is commonly used to ease sore throats, reduce nausea, and support healthy digestion.

Benefits

Helps soothe sore throat and cough

May relieve nausea and indigestion

Supports healthy digestion

Provides warmth during chilly weather

How to Prepare

Boil 1–2 inches of freshly sliced ginger in two cups of water for 5–7 minutes. Strain and add a teaspoon of honey or a squeeze of lemon after the tea has cooled slightly.

2. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea

Tulsi is widely used in traditional Ayurvedic practices and is valued for its rich antioxidant content. It may help support respiratory health and promote overall well-being during seasonal changes.

Benefits

Supports respiratory comfort

Rich in antioxidants

May help the body cope with everyday stress -

Refreshing and naturally aromatic

How to Prepare

Boil a handful of fresh tulsi leaves or one teaspoon of dried tulsi in water for 5 minutes. Strain and enjoy warm.

3. Turmeric Tea

Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural compound studied for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking turmeric tea during the monsoon can be a comforting addition to your daily routine.

Benefits

Supports overall wellness

Rich in antioxidants

May help maintain joint comfort

Provides natural warmth

How to Prepare

Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder or fresh turmeric slices in boiling water. Add a pinch of black pepper to improve curcumin absorption. Sweeten with honey if desired.

4. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea has a refreshing flavor and is well known for its soothing effect on the digestive system. It may also provide a cooling sensation that can ease nasal discomfort.

Benefits

Helps relieve bloating and gas

Supports digestion

May ease mild nasal congestion

Naturally caffeine-free

How to Prepare

Steep fresh peppermint leaves or a peppermint tea bag in hot water for 5–7 minutes.

5. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is famous for its calming properties. During the monsoon, when weather changes may affect sleep and comfort, chamomile can be a relaxing evening drink.

Benefits

Promotes relaxation

Supports restful sleep

Rich in natural antioxidants

Gentle on the stomach

Best Time to Drink

Enjoy one cup 30–60 minutes before bedtime.

6. Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon is a fragrant spice that contains antioxidants and adds a naturally sweet flavor to tea. It pairs well with ginger and tulsi for a warming monsoon beverage.

Benefits

Rich in antioxidants

Adds warmth during rainy weather

Complements digestive health

Pleasant natural flavor

How to Prepare

Simmer one cinnamon stick in water for 8–10 minutes. Add ginger or cloves for extra flavor.

7. Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass tea is refreshing, aromatic, and naturally caffeine-free. It is commonly enjoyed for its light citrus flavor and digestive benefits.

Benefits

Refreshes the body

Supports healthy digestion

Rich in plant-based antioxidants

Pleasant citrus aroma

8. Green Tea with Lemon

Although green tea is not technically an herbal tea, it is rich in catechins, natural antioxidants that support overall health. Adding fresh lemon enhances the flavor and provides vitamin C.

Benefits

Rich in antioxidants

Supports hydration

Refreshing and light

Complements a balanced diet

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