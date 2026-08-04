The monsoon season brings refreshing rains but also increases the risk of seasonal infections and weakened immunity. Drinking warm herbal teas rich in natural antioxidants can support overall wellness, aid digestion, soothe the throat, and help you stay healthy throughout the rainy season.
The arrival of the monsoon brings cool breezes, lush greenery, and the comforting sound of rain. However, it also marks the beginning of a season when viral infections, colds, coughs, digestive issues, and mosquito-borne diseases become more common. The humid weather creates favorable conditions for bacteria, viruses, and fungi to thrive, making it essential to take extra care of your health.
One simple and comforting habit during the rainy season is enjoying a warm cup of herbal tea. Herbal teas are naturally rich in plant compounds such as antioxidants and other bioactive ingredients that may support overall wellness. While they are not a substitute for medical treatment or a guaranteed way to prevent illness, they can help keep you hydrated, soothe the throat, aid digestion, and complement a healthy lifestyle.
Here are some of the best herbal teas to enjoy during the monsoon.
1. Ginger Tea – A Classic Monsoon Remedy
Ginger tea is one of the most popular beverages during the rainy season. Ginger contains gingerol, a natural compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is commonly used to ease sore throats, reduce nausea, and support healthy digestion.
Benefits
- Helps soothe sore throat and cough
- May relieve nausea and indigestion
- Supports healthy digestion
- Provides warmth during chilly weather
How to Prepare
Boil 1–2 inches of freshly sliced ginger in two cups of water for 5–7 minutes. Strain and add a teaspoon of honey or a squeeze of lemon after the tea has cooled slightly.
2. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea
Tulsi is widely used in traditional Ayurvedic practices and is valued for its rich antioxidant content. It may help support respiratory health and promote overall well-being during seasonal changes.
Benefits
- Supports respiratory comfort
- Rich in antioxidants
- May help the body cope with everyday stress -
- Refreshing and naturally aromatic
How to Prepare
Boil a handful of fresh tulsi leaves or one teaspoon of dried tulsi in water for 5 minutes. Strain and enjoy warm.
3. Turmeric Tea
Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural compound studied for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking turmeric tea during the monsoon can be a comforting addition to your daily routine.
Benefits
- Supports overall wellness
- Rich in antioxidants
- May help maintain joint comfort
- Provides natural warmth
How to Prepare
Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder or fresh turmeric slices in boiling water. Add a pinch of black pepper to improve curcumin absorption. Sweeten with honey if desired.
4. Peppermint Tea
Peppermint tea has a refreshing flavor and is well known for its soothing effect on the digestive system. It may also provide a cooling sensation that can ease nasal discomfort.
Benefits
- Helps relieve bloating and gas
- Supports digestion
- May ease mild nasal congestion
- Naturally caffeine-free
How to Prepare
Steep fresh peppermint leaves or a peppermint tea bag in hot water for 5–7 minutes.
5. Chamomile Tea
Chamomile tea is famous for its calming properties. During the monsoon, when weather changes may affect sleep and comfort, chamomile can be a relaxing evening drink.
Benefits
- Promotes relaxation
- Supports restful sleep
- Rich in natural antioxidants
- Gentle on the stomach
Best Time to Drink
Enjoy one cup 30–60 minutes before bedtime.
6. Cinnamon Tea
Cinnamon is a fragrant spice that contains antioxidants and adds a naturally sweet flavor to tea. It pairs well with ginger and tulsi for a warming monsoon beverage.
Benefits
- Rich in antioxidants
- Adds warmth during rainy weather
- Complements digestive health
- Pleasant natural flavor
How to Prepare
Simmer one cinnamon stick in water for 8–10 minutes. Add ginger or cloves for extra flavor.
7. Lemongrass Tea
Lemongrass tea is refreshing, aromatic, and naturally caffeine-free. It is commonly enjoyed for its light citrus flavor and digestive benefits.
Benefits
- Refreshes the body
- Supports healthy digestion
- Rich in plant-based antioxidants
- Pleasant citrus aroma
8. Green Tea with Lemon
Although green tea is not technically an herbal tea, it is rich in catechins, natural antioxidants that support overall health. Adding fresh lemon enhances the flavor and provides vitamin C.
Benefits
- Rich in antioxidants
- Supports hydration
- Refreshing and light
- Complements a balanced diet
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