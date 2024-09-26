Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unlock Radiant Skin: When to use vitamin C serum for maximum benefits

     Maximize your skincare routine by learning when to apply vitamin C serum. Discover its protective and rejuvenating benefits for a radiant, youthful complexion.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    The various advantages of vitamin C serum for skin health have made it a mainstay in many skincare regimens. But when is the best time to apply it: during the day or at night? Let’s explore the optimal timing and the advantages of incorporating vitamin C into your skincare regimen.

    Day vs. Night Application
    Many skincare experts recommend applying vitamin C serum in the morning. The primary reason for this is its antioxidant properties, which help protect the skin from environmental stressors such as pollution and UV rays. By applying it during the day, you’re providing a protective barrier that can help prevent oxidative damage and promote a brighter complexion.

    However, some people prefer to use vitamin C serum at night. Applying it in the evening allows the serum to work synergistically with your skin’s natural repair processes that occur overnight. If your skin is particularly sensitive or reactive to daytime products, nighttime application may be a better option.

    Ultimately, the perfect time to apply vitamin C serum can depend on your individual skin type and routine. Many find success using it in the morning, followed by sunscreen for daytime protection, or at night for enhanced repair.

    Benefits of Applying Vitamin C Serum
    Brightens Skin Tone: Vitamin C is known for its ability to reduce pigmentation and even out skin tone, resulting in a brighter, more radiant complexion.

    Boosts Collagen Production: This potent antioxidant stimulates collagen synthesis, which can improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    Reduces Hyperpigmentation: Regular use of vitamin C can diminish dark spots and sun damage, leading to a more uniform skin texture.

    Protects Against Free Radicals: As an antioxidant, vitamin C neutralizes free radicals caused by sun exposure and environmental pollutants, which can lead to premature aging.

    Hydrates the Skin: Many vitamin C serums contain additional hydrating ingredients, helping to keep your skin moist and plump.

    While applying vitamin C serum in the morning is generally recommended for its protective benefits, the choice ultimately depends on your personal preference and skin needs. Whichever time you choose, incorporating this powerful serum can significantly enhance your skincare routine.

