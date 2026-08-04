From Classic Gold to Modern Elegance: Best Sitahar Designs for Bengali Weddings
Discover elegant Sitahar necklace designs that add timeless charm to a Bengali bridal look. Explore traditional and modern styles to complete your wedding jewellery collection with royal sophistication.
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Bengali Bridal Jewellery
A woman's look feels incomplete without gold jewellery. From earrings to necklaces, every piece is special. These days, however, many are opting for minimalist designs over heavy ones.
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Image Credit : shyamsundarcojewellers@instagram
Thousands of Designs in Gold Jewellery
The market is full of designs, from brass to 1-gram gold. But when it comes to traditional jewellery, nothing beats 22-carat gold. If you feel the same, instead of a simple design, you can choose West Bengal's famous Sitahar. It not only gives you a grand and royal look but also enhances your beauty at any event.
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Image Credit : shyamsundarcojewellers@instagram
Antique Work Sitahar Design
If you love vintage, classic, and royal jewellery, this Sitahar is perfect for you. It features a long, rectangular heavy pendant. A beautiful floral motif in the centre and delicate filigree work give it a royal look. The small gold 'ghungroos' hanging below the locket make it even more traditional. The chain is also quite broad and intricately designed. This necklace looks stunning with a Benarasi or Kanjivaram saree.
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Image Credit : shyamsundarcojewellers@instagram
U-Shape Sitahar Design
This U-shaped Sitahar is inspired by 'kalka' or paisley motifs and covers the entire neckline. It has a semi-circular pendant with delicate stripes and leaf designs at the bottom. The necklace is completed with a delicate double-layered chain.
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Image Credit : shyamsundarcojewellers@instagram
Traditional Sitahar
This type of Sitahar looks quite modern despite being traditional. Women who want sturdy jewellery with a touch of style can opt for this. You can wear it with silk-Benarasi sarees as well as handloom or tussar silk sarees.
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Modern Shield Gold Sitahar
If you want a Sitahar that blends Bengali artistry with modern design, this is a great choice. Its pendant is shaped like a heart or a shield. A floral motif is crafted in the middle, and the long, pointed leaf-like danglers give it a modern and attractive look. The chain is also quite unique, featuring interlocking curved chains between flat strips.
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Classic Meenakari Work Gold Sitahar
You can get a Sitahar like the one in the picture made with about 20 grams of gold. Its pendant has very traditional and intricate workmanship, and the delicate filigree work makes it unique. The chain looks like a traditional 'madur' mat or a braided strip. Before joining the pendant, the chain ends have a beautiful 'kalash' design, reminding one of old-world patterns. If you want to add a piece of Bengali heritage to your collection, this design is for you. It's perfect to wear with a red Benarasi saree.
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Multi-Layer Lahori Sitahar
If you want something different from the traditional single-pendant necklace, you can choose a layered design like this. It adds both length and volume to the neckline. This piece is made of three layers that meet over small drop-work. Flat, rectangular gold strips on both sides of the necklace hold the layers together, giving it a beautiful, structured look.
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Sitahar Style Motor-mala
This style features a heavy chain without a large pendant, giving it a necklace-like look that covers the entire throat. The design is a great combination of small pearls and granular links. An engraved 'chakra' brooch on the upper part of the necklace is a hallmark of Bengali jewellery. This is a very balanced and classic piece that you can wear anywhere without a second thought.
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Speciality of the Sitahar Necklace
A Sitahar necklace can be made with as little as 5-10 grams of gold. Even if it's lightweight, it gives a grand and heavy look. The Bengali Sitahar is an evergreen design. Compared to a gold choker or a regular necklace, it is much longer.
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