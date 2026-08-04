7 10 Image Credit : our own

Classic Meenakari Work Gold Sitahar

You can get a Sitahar like the one in the picture made with about 20 grams of gold. Its pendant has very traditional and intricate workmanship, and the delicate filigree work makes it unique. The chain looks like a traditional 'madur' mat or a braided strip. Before joining the pendant, the chain ends have a beautiful 'kalash' design, reminding one of old-world patterns. If you want to add a piece of Bengali heritage to your collection, this design is for you. It's perfect to wear with a red Benarasi saree.