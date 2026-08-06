IRCTC has announced a 10-day, 9-night Japan tour package from Delhi starting at Rs 3.45 lakh. The itinerary includes Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Mount Fuji, Hiroshima, visa, flights, hotels, meals and guided sightseeing.

There are now new choices for travellers who want to explore Japan's amazing culture, beautiful cities, and spectacular landscapes. IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation) has started a 10-day 9-night international tour package from Delhi, which takes you to some of the best places in Japan with comfort and convenience. September month departure includes flights, hotels, meals, sightseeing, visa services and guided tours, thus becomes an ideal choice for Indian visitors.

Tour Schedule & Tour Package Rates

The group tour will start from Delhi on 6th of September and will end on 15th September and will travel to Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima.

The starting rate for triple sharing tour package will be Rs 3,45,999 whereas Rs 3,49,999 will be the cost for twin sharing package. In case, if the tourist prefers a single room then he/she needs to pay Rs 4,73,999. There are also special rates available for kids between 5-11 years, and also the rates differ when child requires additional bed and when not required.

Tour Contents?

This package has been made comprehensive with all sorts of expenses considered. This will include round trip economy class flights, accommodation in four-star hotels, visa fee for tourism in Japan, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, transfers from/to airports, sightseeing transport (air-conditioned), travel insurance for those under 70 years old, an English speaking guide and taxes. This tour is planned to be conducted through All Nippon Airways (ANA) but the timings can vary according to the airlines schedule.

Famous Sites of Japan

The tour contains a blend of cultural and natural places of interest. In Tokyo, tourists will be able to experience the visit of Asakusa Temple, Nakamise street, Ueno park, Odaiba and the interactive exhibit of TeamLab Planets. There is also a plan to see Mount Fuji Fifth station, weather willing, alongside with the Hakone Ropeway, Owakudani valley and the Lake Ashi cruise on board Hakone Pirate ship.

Among other popular attractions is the Bamboo Forest in Arashiyama, Kyoto; the Temple of Kinkaku-ji and the Fushimi Inari Shrine; Osaka Castle; Nara Deer Park; Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park; the island of Miyajima and the famed Itsukushima Shrine. Riding on the famous Shinkansen train in Japan is another highlight of this tour.

Important Booking Infromation

A passenger needs to have a valid passport that would remain valid for a minimum of six more months than the duration of travel. During the booking process, certain documents, including the PAN card, will need to be provided, while the visa process for Japan will require some financial and employment documents.