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Rahu Changes Direction: These 5 Zodiac Signs May Experience Major Ups and Downs Until 2027
Rahu's reverse transit is expected to influence several zodiac signs over the next eight months. Find out which five signs may face challenges in career, finances and relationships, along with key astrological insights and possible remedies.
Rahu Transit
According to Vedic astrology, Rahu made a big shift in its cosmic journey on August 2, 2026. It has started moving through the Avittam nakshatra and will stay there until April 2027. In astrology, Rahu is a shadow planet that represents illusion, sudden changes, desires, and unexpected events. Since Avittam nakshatra stands for fame, influence, achievement, and courage, astrologers say that some zodiac signs might face unexpected challenges and changes during this period.
Cancer
Cancer natives, you might have to be extra careful with your finances and health. Some hidden matters could come to light, which might increase your stress. You could also face unnecessary expenses or a situation where you need to take a loan. So, avoid making emotional decisions. It's best not to trust anyone easily and avoid lending large sums of money. Focusing on things that keep your mind peaceful will be very helpful.
Virgo
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
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