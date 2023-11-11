Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Diwali 2023: Muhurat trading, date, timings, significance, all you need to know

    Muhurat trading is a beloved tradition in the Indian stock market and is considered a favorable start to the new fiscal year.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    The Diwali Mahurat Trading session, also known as Muhurat Trading, is a unique custom in the Indian stock market. It is a symbolic session that marks the start of the Hindu New Year and is considered lucky for merchants and investors. Trading occurs for a brief period during this session, and it is thought to bring prosperity and good luck.

    Muhurat trading 2023

    On November 12, Sunday, the stock exchanges (NSE and BSE) will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading, which is a symbolic trading session organized by stock exchanges to honor the auspicious festival.

    Timings 

    On the occasion of Diwali, the NSE announced that the stock market would be open from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. for Muhurat Trading on November 12. This includes an 8-minute window between 6 PM and 6:08 PM for the pre-open session. Furthermore, at 5:45 PM, the block deal window will open. 

    The regular market session will run from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. Trade modifications will be permitted till 7:25 PM. Finally, the closing session will take place between 7:25 and 7:35 p.m.

    The block deal session will take place on November 12 from 5:45 to 6 p.m. The call auction illiquid session, on the other hand, will run from 6:20 PM to 7:05 PM.

    What is Muhurat Trading?

    Traders and investors undertake symbolic deals during this time, hoping for good luck and wealth in the new fiscal year. It's a rare fusion of spirituality and finance since it aligns with the concept that trading at this auspicious hour can bring prosperity and success. Muhurat trading is a beloved tradition in the Indian stock market and is considered a favorable start to the new fiscal year.

    Experts believe that investing money in the stock market on the day of Muhurat trading is auspicious. The market's senior investors, in particular, will undoubtedly invest on this day. In this case, he gets lakhs of rupees on a tiny investment. 

    On this auspicious day, wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali. 

