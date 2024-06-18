Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi autorickshaw driver decorates vehicle for his lost love; Woman shares emotional video (WATCH)

    The story resonated with many viewers, one of whom commented, "I think we've all had THE most touching and heartwarming conversations on the most random days with autowale bhaiyas, it's just so pure<3 another reason for my UNDYING love for autos."

    Delhi autorickshaw driver decorates vehicle for his lost love; Woman shares emotional video (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    Stories of lost love often linger, leaving us with thoughts of what might have been. Recently, an Instagram user shared a poignant story of an autorickshaw driver in Delhi, which has left many internet users deeply moved.

    Anupama, an Instagram user, posted a video of her interaction with the driver. In the video, she compliments him on the decorations in his vehicle. The driver reveals that the decor is a tribute to his lost love. With a bittersweet smile, he explains, "Ye A S likhwake na mere dil ko khushi milti hai" (I feel happy after getting these initials written), pointing to the initials on the back of the auto.

    Nagpur tragedy: Two killed, fifteen injured as drunk driver plows into sleeping family on footpath

    The text overlay in the clip reads, "Thinking of this one time I complimented an auto bhaiyya for the cool lighting in his auto, and he told me he did it in memory of his ex-lover. She got married to someone else just two days after he moved to Delhi for work."

    Since the video was posted, it has gone viral, garnering over 300,000 views and 36,000 likes. Anupama captioned the clip, "Men in love>."

    The story resonated with many viewers, one of whom commented, "I think we've all had THE most touching and heartwarming conversations on the most random days with autowale bhaiyas, it's just so pure<3 another reason for my UNDYING love for autos."

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 4:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid-al-Adha 2024: Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and other cricket stars share wishes on the auspicious occasion osf

    Eid-al-Adha 2024: Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and other cricket stars share wishes on the auspicious occasion

    Eid ul-Adha 2024: History to significance, everything you need to know about the feast of sacrifice RKK

    Eid ul-Adha 2024: History to significance, everything you need to know about the feast of sacrifice

    Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, greetings, SMS, Facebook/WhatApps quotes, status for your daddy RBA

    Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, greetings, SMS, Facebook/WhatApps quotes, status for your daddy

    International Yoga Day 2024: Flexibility to Inner Peace; 7 comprehensive benefits of Yoga ATG

    International Yoga Day 2024: Flexibility to Inner Peace; 7 comprehensive benefits of Yoga

    Fathers Day 2024: Nutty monkey delight to fruit and cheese platter, easy dishes to make for your SUPER DAD RKK

    Fathers Day 2024: Nutty monkey delight to fruit and cheese platter, easy dishes to make for your SUPER DAD

    Recent Stories

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said RBA

    Darshan case: Kannada actor Rachita Ram SHOCKED, unable to believe; here what she said

    First in India! Air India to set up its own flying school in Maharashtra to train pilots gcw

    First in India! Air India to set up its own flying school in Maharashtra to train pilots

    Technology to Healthcare: 6 save stocks to invest in June RKK

    Technology to Healthcare: 6 save stocks to invest in June

    Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages; How to download? here is what Sundar Pichai said gcw

    Google introduces Gemini AI app in India with support for 9 Indian languages; How to download?

    USA to Russia: 7 countries with the highest number of rivers ATG

    USA to Russia: 7 countries with the highest number of rivers

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon