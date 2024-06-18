Delhi autorickshaw driver decorates vehicle for his lost love; Woman shares emotional video (WATCH)

The story resonated with many viewers, one of whom commented, "I think we've all had THE most touching and heartwarming conversations on the most random days with autowale bhaiyas, it's just so pure<3 another reason for my UNDYING love for autos."

Stories of lost love often linger, leaving us with thoughts of what might have been. Recently, an Instagram user shared a poignant story of an autorickshaw driver in Delhi, which has left many internet users deeply moved.

Anupama, an Instagram user, posted a video of her interaction with the driver. In the video, she compliments him on the decorations in his vehicle. The driver reveals that the decor is a tribute to his lost love. With a bittersweet smile, he explains, "Ye A S likhwake na mere dil ko khushi milti hai" (I feel happy after getting these initials written), pointing to the initials on the back of the auto.

Nagpur tragedy: Two killed, fifteen injured as drunk driver plows into sleeping family on footpath

The text overlay in the clip reads, "Thinking of this one time I complimented an auto bhaiyya for the cool lighting in his auto, and he told me he did it in memory of his ex-lover. She got married to someone else just two days after he moved to Delhi for work."

Since the video was posted, it has gone viral, garnering over 300,000 views and 36,000 likes. Anupama captioned the clip, "Men in love>."

The story resonated with many viewers, one of whom commented, "I think we've all had THE most touching and heartwarming conversations on the most random days with autowale bhaiyas, it's just so pure<3 another reason for my UNDYING love for autos."

Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH)

Latest Videos