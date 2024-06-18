Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nagpur tragedy: Two killed, fifteen injured as drunk driver plows into sleeping family on footpath

    Bhushan Lanjewar, a qualified fire engineer, was allegedly driving the Hyundai Verna under the influence. He, along with his friends Vansh Zade, Sanmay Patrikar, Atharva Vanayat, Atharva Mogre, and Hrushikesh Choubey, were arrested.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    A horrifying incident unfolded near the Dighori toll plaza in Nagpur late Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of two members of a Bagadiya tribal family from Rajasthan and injuries to 15 others. A car carrying six friends, allegedly intoxicated after a party at a dhaba, veered onto the footpath where the family was sleeping.

    Bhushan Lanjewar, a qualified fire engineer, was allegedly driving the Hyundai Verna under the influence. He, along with his friends Vansh Zade, Sanmay Patrikar, Atharva Vanayat, Atharva Mogre, and Hrushikesh Choubey, were arrested. The group, consisting of engineering students and graduates, faces charges under IPC Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) among other sections. They have been remanded in police custody until June 19.

    UP SHOCKER! Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

    Eyewitness accounts and police reports reveal a harrowing scene. Lanjewar allegedly drove back and forth over the sleeping family while attempting to flee. Kavita Bagadiya, who lost her husband in the tragedy, recounted the horror: "The car drove over us and reversed, crushing us again, before speeding away."

    The deceased were identified as Kantibai Bagadiya, 42, and Sitaram Bagadiya, 30. Seven of the injured are in critical condition, while eight others have been discharged after preliminary treatment. Among the injured are Sitaram's wife Kavita and their daughters, Haseena, 4, and Sakina, 2. Other injured family members include Bhusya, 10, Kavita, 32, Parsanbai, 22, Parbai, 18, Balku, 8, Golu, 16, and Hanuman, 32.

    The incident began when the car crashed into a parked Swift Dzire, causing the Hyundai Verna's front left tire to burst. This led to Lanjewar losing control and driving onto the footpath. Some of the 30 Bagadiya community members managed to escape unhurt, as they were sleeping a short distance away. Two police officers narrowly avoided being run over while attempting to intercept the speeding car.

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    Senior Inspector Vijay Dighe of Wathoda police station confirmed that Lanjewar and his friends were intoxicated, with blood samples sent to the regional forensic science laboratory. The youths were celebrating Zade's birthday at a dhaba in Hudkeshwar before embarking on their ill-fated joyride.

    Using CCTV footage and the vehicle's registration number, the police tracked down the driver. The car has been impounded for inspection, though the owner, Saurabh Kadukar, has not been charged. "We asked for five days' police remand for the arrested six, but the court granted us two days," Inspector Dighe stated.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
