    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH)

    In a tragic incident in Vasai, Mumbai, a young woman was brutally killed with a spanner by her boyfriend on Tuesday morning in Chinchpada.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    In a tragic incident in Vasai, Mumbai, a young woman was brutally killed with a spanner by her boyfriend on Tuesday morning in Chinchpada. According to reports, the attack took place in the middle of the road, where the 29-year-old assailant repeatedly struck the victim on her head and chest. The motive behind the assault was reportedly a recent breakup after a two-year relationship.

    A young woman, dressed in ethnic attire, was left lying motionless on the road. A video of the horrifying incident has surfaced online, showing the attacker holding a spanner and shouting, "Kyun kiya, kyun kiya aisa mere sath," before striking her again and discarding the weapon.

    Shockingly, despite the presence of several bystanders, no one intervened to stop the assault. Many were seen recording the video, while others moved away from the scene as the assailant repeatedly attacked the motionless woman. Unfortunately, motorists also passed by without making any effort to help the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood.

    The horrific event was captured by a passerby, providing crucial evidence. According to reports, the girl was found in a pool of blood and is suspected to have died on the spot.

    The victim, identified as 20-year-old Aarti, was attacked by Rohit Yadav, who was immediately arrested by local police, according to a Times of India report. The severity of this crime underscores the extreme and violent reactions some individuals have to the refusal of love.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
