De-puffing eyes to Facelift: 5 benefits of Gua-Sha for Skin

The immense benefits of Gua-Sha range from proper blood circulation to aiding your collagen production. Here you can read all about what this trendy Gua-Sha is and its benefits - By Leona Merlin Antony.

Gua sha is an age-old and ancient face-massage Chinese tool which helps in blood circulation improvement. It is a unique healing approach which is widely accepted. TikTok has made it so popular that a voguing trend was going on. It helps to clear the skin, reduce wrinkles and make your face more sculpted. This Chinese technique has got used to treat ailments for a long time. Gua Sha is a new and much-needed skincare tool that can make your skin more better with so many benefits towards a glowing and much supple kind of skin daily. Skincare is immensely important nowadays.

ALSO READ: 'The Namesake' to 'A Suitable Boy': 7 best books of Indian diaspora authors

Here are 5 benefits of Gua Sha on your Skin:

1. Blood Circulation:

“Scratch” and “sand” are the literal translation of this Chinese term. Virus toxins usually cause “sha” which can form spots on the skin. The dead skin cells scraped off with this tool improvises the circulation of soft tissue cells.

2. Puffiness:

Gua sha eliminates fluid buildup in our skin to decrease puffiness. The lymphatic system gets drained up as you age, restored on your face with the tool. It happens when you gently scrape the tool on your face.

3. Facial muscles:

Tension can contribute to strained facial muscles. The main issue happens because of the link our eye muscles do have with facial muscles. Tense facial muscles can lead to disruption in blood flow. The face will always feel heavier than it is supposed to feel.

4. Collagen boost:

Gua sha do not leave any marks on the face on its usage. Jade or quartz gets used to make gua sha face rollers. Collagen and elastin production gets boosted due to increased circulation. The eye area is to be oiled properly with an oil of your choice. Wrinkles get reduced when collagen increase in our face.

5. Best Self-care Investment:

Gua, sha can be an incredible investment in your self-care routine. It is because salon treatments are much more expensive at one time. If you know how to have a good and proper facial massage, then it is really so good. The facelift it provides you is unmatched. Your cheekbones receive good sculpting in every use.

ALSO READ: 7 fun solo Birthday Celebration ideas: Making your special day memorable