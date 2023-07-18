'The Namesake' to 'A Suitable Boy': 7 best books of Indian diaspora authors

Discover a captivating collection of books by Indian diaspora authors that delve into themes of identity, culture, and migration. From Jhumpa Lahiri to Arundhati Roy, these compelling stories offer unique perspectives.

The Indian diaspora is a vast and diverse community spread across the globe. Over the years, many talented authors from the Indian diaspora have written impactful and thought-provoking books that explore themes of identity, culture, migration, and belonging. Each author's storytelling prowess allows readers to immerse themselves in the lives of their characters and gain deeper insights into the diverse tapestry of the Indian diaspora.

Here are seven of the best books by Indian diaspora authors:

1. "The Namesake" by Jhumpa Lahiri

Jhumpa Lahiri, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, beautifully captures the immigrant experience in "The Namesake." The novel follows the journey of Gogol Ganguli, the son of Indian immigrants, as he navigates the complexities of his dual identity, torn between his Indian heritage and his American upbringing. The story explores the universal struggle of finding one's place in the world while honoring cultural roots.

2. "Interpreter of Maladies" by Jhumpa Lahiri

Another gem by Jhumpa Lahiri, "Interpreter of Maladies" is a collection of poignant short stories that delve into the lives of characters caught between the old world of India and the new world of America. Lahiri's mastery of storytelling and her exploration of human emotions make this book a must-read.

3. "The God of Small Things" by Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy's debut novel, "The God of Small Things," is a lyrical and haunting tale set in Kerala, India. The story weaves between past and present, exploring the lives of fraternal twins Estha and Rahel, whose lives are forever changed by a tragic event. Roy's exquisite prose and powerful narrative earned her the Booker Prize in 1997.

4. "The Lowland" by Jhumpa Lahiri

Returning to Jhumpa Lahiri, "The Lowland" is a multigenerational saga that spans continents and decades. The novel tells the story of two brothers, Subhash and Udayan, and the impact of political unrest in West Bengal, India, on their lives and the lives of their families. Lahiri's evocative storytelling skillfully blends personal and historical events.

5. "The Inheritance of Loss" by Kiran Desai

Winner of the Man Booker Prize in 2006, "The Inheritance of Loss" by Kiran Desai is a powerful exploration of displacement and alienation. Set in the Himalayan foothills and New York City, the novel follows the lives of characters grappling with cultural identity and the impact of colonialism on their sense of belonging.

6. "Ghana Must Go" by Taiye Selasi

"Ghana Must Go" is a moving family saga by Taiye Selasi that centers on the Sai family, originally from Ghana but now living in the United States and Nigeria. The novel delves into themes of family dynamics, loss, and the complexities of identity and relationships. Selasi's evocative prose and exploration of diasporic experiences make this book a compelling read.

7. "A Suitable Boy" by Vikram Seth

Vikram Seth's magnum opus, "A Suitable Boy," is a sweeping epic that portrays the lives and loves of four families in post-independence India. The novel delves into the complexities of relationships, societal norms, and the search for love and companionship. With its vast canvas and rich character development, it offers an immersive reading experience.