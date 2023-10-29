Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Daily Horoscope for October 29, 2023: Superb day for Aries, Virgo; be cautious Capricorn

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 12:15 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says there will be peace of mind. Most of the time today will be spent in study. Happiness will be maintained in the mind when an important work is completed on time. It
    is also necessary to bring a little selfishness in nature to develop oneself. Any good news related to the field of work can be received. Giving priority to home-family despite having more work will keep the home environment sweet.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says time is challenging for you today. You will be able to cope with every situation through your talent and energy. Time is running out especially for the women class, so make
    full use of your abilities. Disputes over the division of property will be resolved by mutual consent or interference. Today in the workplace you can get a positive result of your hard work. A religious program can be done at home.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says there is a door to success for you today. In which there will be communication of enthusiasm and energy along with the attainment of benefits. There will be relief from
    the worries that have been going on for the last few days. Coordinating work and family responsibilities can be challenging. There is a possibility of getting a big deal or order, so strengthen your contacts. Your liberal outlook will maintain good harmony in the home-family.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says there will be planning of any auspicious event and auspicious planning at home. Anxiety that has been going on for a long time will go away. There will also be activity of new tasks. People will also praise your intellectual ability. Overall the day will be full of peace of mind. Exercise caution when dealing with persons working in political service. Family happiness and peace will be maintained. Excessive running and hard work can affect your health.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says there will be some important work to be done today regarding future plans. Apart from being busy with work, you will also spend time with family and friends. Do not be negligent in legal matters. In time you will solve it with your understanding. Work will start on area plan in trade. Husband and wife will be able to solve any running problem of the house together. Stay away from bad habits and bad company.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says today is a great day. Any important work done by you will be commendable. Your popularity will be in the social sphere and the boundaries of public relations will also increase. Some of the day will also be spent in entertainment. Don't expect any kind of collaboration with relatives, but you can be successful only by relying on your own efficiency. Any new success in business is looking at your relief. Home-family can have a happy atmosphere with each other.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says the atmosphere around you today will be pleasant. You will also be interested in house cleaning and other tasks. Together with your loved ones you will share your experience. An unpleasant incident involving a close person can happen. Decisions made in business will initially have difficulties and hassles; there can be misunderstanding between
    husband and wife.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says the house will be full of guests. So that there will be a festive atmosphere and any ongoing worries from friends and relatives will also be removed. There will be positivity
    in your nature. Try to resolve the court case and the property dispute through someone's intervention. In business today you will be able to complete many important tasks with your energy and adventure. The family atmosphere will be maintained happily.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says today the planetary position is in your favour. By trying, you can complete your favourite tasks on time. You will come out of any trouble with your cleverness and understanding. The health of the older members of the household may deteriorate. People working in networking and sales can get good opportunities. You can get full support from
    family members.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says it is an enlightening time. You will be able to perform worldly tasks in a very effective and peaceful way. Your sensitivity will keep the home-family arrangement right. Students will also be fully absorbed in their studies. Stay away from social and political activities today. In opposite situations you can get the full cooperation of your spouse and family members. There can be conditions like stress and depression.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says today there will be more hard work and effort. You will be able to solve all the tasks properly through your transaction skills. Misunderstandings about a friend or relative can go away. Students and youth will work hard to achieve their goals. Be aware that anger and rage can make your work worse. There may be some problems in the workplace. Sweetness will be maintained in marriage, an old disease can recur.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says today is an excellent time. Any political task can be completed smoothly. Special support from a relative or friend will also be received. Today you will spend time honing your special skills. There is a need to think more before making a decision on  a particular issue. It is very important to have transparency in business, especially in partnership activities. Do not allow any outsider to interfere in the arrangement of the house.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
