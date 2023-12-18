Daily Horoscope for December 18, 2023: Good day for Virgo, be careful Leo & more

As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

Aries:

Ganesha says today will be spent in fun with friends and family. Also beneficial contacts will be established. There will be a plan regarding the renovation of the house. You will wholeheartedly try to fulfil the needs of all the members of the household. The cost will be high due to which the budget may be bad. Don't ignore children's activities. Keep a close eye

on them while keeping them happy. Business requires hard work. Husband-wife relationship will be sweet. Hot and cold food can cause sore throat.

Taurus:

Ganesha says your charismatic speech and behaviour will leave a positive impact on others. You will also have a special contribution in social activities. There will be some new plans in

home and business. Good contract can be obtained in business related to machine or catering. Any dispute between husband and wife is possible for no reason. There may be complaints of loss of appetite or indigestion.

Gemini:

Ganesha says acting with your mind instead of your heart can prove to be good for you. You will feel a lot of energy and confidence within yourself and will be able to perform your tasks well. Sometimes you may get the result of your hard work late. Do not leave government works incomplete due to negligence as there may be some kind of penalty. It is important to control your ego and anger. There will be physical and mental fatigue due to overwork.

Cancer:

Ganesha says your significant contribution will be in maintaining discipline and order at home. A plan related to religious planning is also possible. You are likely to get good profits in government activities. Sometimes there may be trouble in taking any decision. Maintain relations with uncle's brothers and sisters, as no reason can become a point of contention. There is a possibility of error during the transaction of rupees.

Leo:

Ganesha says don't pay too much attention to other people's personal matters and concentrate on your work. Time is successful; it needs to be fully supported. Before undertaking any task, preparing the outline will give proper success. Time will be bad in wrong running. Due to which stress can also increase. Business activities will be going on properly. Husband-wife relationship will be sweet. Gas and constipation may be a problem.

Virgo

Ganesha says you will get relief from any anxiety that has been going on for some time. A good time will be spent entertaining and socializing with close friends and relatives. You will be able to complete any difficult task due to your hard work and prowess. Insurance and commission related business can be a profitable position. Husband and wife's harmony with each other will maintain each other's confidence.

Libra:

Ganesha says at this time the planetary pasture will be good. You will feel amazing energy within you. The youth will be totally serious about the activities related to their future. Influential people may arrive in the house. There will be mental stress due to stopping any work in the afternoon. It will be beneficial for business to maintain contact with high officials and respected people. Husband and wife will maintain good harmony with each other.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says your contact with important people in politics or social field will be more intimate. At this time, it is the right time to implement the plans that were being made regarding the change in your daily routine. Don't spoil the relationship with brothers over any small matter. You can get relief from the problems that have been going on for some time in the work area. Proper harmony will be maintained both at home and business.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says planetary position is favourable for you today. Your dominance will be maintained in both social and professional places. Matters related to inheritance and wills can be resolved today, so keep trying. Organizing religious functions at home can bring positive energy. Consult the right person before taking an important decision in the field of work today. Don't involve ego and anger situation in marriage life.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says the help of someone connected with politics related activities can be beneficial for you. There are excellent yoga tips for youth to succeed in competitive activities. Spending according to the budget will keep your finances in good shape. Be aware that due to laziness some of your important work may stop. Use appropriate words when dealing with close relatives. It will be good if you do not neglect the health of the elders of the house.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says your regular routine will keep you physically and mentally energetic. The sources of income will increase so use the time properly. Take care of mother's health. At this time there can be a business travel program, which can be beneficial. Along with business, you will have full support in family activities as well. Health can be good.

Pisces:

Ganesha says most of the time will be spent in religious and spiritual activities. You will feel very relaxed and peaceful. Suddenly doing something important can make the mind happy.

Youth may get good news regarding a career. Ignore the advice of an experienced person at home. From a business point of view time can prove to be profitable. Due to overwork, you

will not be able to give proper time to your spouse and family. Health can be good.