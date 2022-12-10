Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for December 10, 2022: Aries to have a good day; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 10, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     the day will start well. You will try everything possible to maintain the self- confidence and ideal and you will succeed. A close relative will also get support in achieving
    the goal. You may also be responsible for any religious or social planning. You will not be able to focus on your family due to being too busy in personal activities. So you may be
    disappointed. A bit of a runaway is also possible in the financial situation. Instead of stressing, spend time with patience and moderation.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     your interest in knowing spiritual and occult sciences will increase. You can also get excellent knowledge. Your efforts to strengthen the financial position will be successful. At times too much discussion may lead to some success. However, take a decision and start work immediately. The youth may have to avoid career related plans for some reason. Today most of the time will be spent in completing marketing and outside activities.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     today you will try to complete your tasks properly instead of hastily. Your work will be completed with flexibility. Your efforts will be important in keeping the relationship strong. Don't take drastic decisions to maintain the proper order of the house. Be patient and make situations positive. Sometimes your anger will be harmful to you for no reason. There is a possibility of an important deal related to purchase or sale of old property.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     if any political work is stuck then today is the right opportunity to complete it. There are chances of getting success in your efforts which have been going on for some time
    now. Housewives and working women will be able to properly fulfil their responsibilities towards their family. A few people of negative activity will criticize and condemn you, but don't worry you will not be harmed. There can be some kind of rush in the financial situation. There will be improvement in the business system.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today the planetary position is very satisfactory. At this time you recognize your talents and keep your daily routine and work routine organized with full energy. The
    presence of close persons in the house can create an upbeat atmosphere. Be aware that few people may take wrong advantage of your simple nature. In the rush to solve other people's affairs, you may lose some profitable opportunities. Present time can be successful. Spouse and family members will have full support in solving your problems.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     at this time property or any other stuck work can be solved with the help of a person connected with politics. Your social boundaries may also increase. Any dispute
    related to the society may come in your favour. Do not involve any outsider in your personal activities. It is necessary to think again before making any plan. You may experience laziness
    and carelessness due to frequent interruptions in your own work.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     keep your attention away from wrong activities and focus only on important tasks. Conditions are favourable at this time. With the help of a well-wisher, any of your wishes will be fulfilled. A decision taken in haste and emotion can prove to be wrong. In case of any confusion, consult the elder members of the household. Don't let stress over small things. You may have to face some kind of politics in both the business and job sectors.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     few problems will come up today, but you will solve the problem with your intelligence and cleverness. Spending some time with close relatives will strengthen the
    relationship with each other. Do not interfere in the property of others. The female class should not let the relationship with the in-law party deteriorate. Any stubbornness of children may bother you. There will be some business problems and troubles at the beginning of the day. Soon you will take care of privacy in a discreet way. Foreign business will pick up speed soon.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today you will be in a relaxing and relaxed mood. Happy time will be spent with close friends and relatives. There will be happiness in the mind by doing some important work. There may be few disputes in the joint family. This is the time to find a solution with patience and wisdom. Time can be profitable from business point of view. Family life can be pleasant. Problems related to mental stress and blood pressure may increase due to problems.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     the situation will be good after this afternoon. You may get the comfort that you have been looking for some time. If students get results as expected, their confidence will increase. A decision taken in haste and emotion can prove to be wrong. Due to few dreams being unfulfilled, the mind can be a little disappointed. Business activities will remain sluggish today. Women will suffer from joint pain or female related diseases.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     things that have been disturbed for a long time will start getting organized again today. Listen to the voice of your conscience in making any decision today. You will definitely get the right advice. Maintain sweetness in relations with siblings. Also, it is necessary to take care of children&#39;s activities and company. Do not do any kind of travel today. At this time, the planetary pastures and luck are in your favour from the business point of view.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     don't do anything in a hurry. First think carefully about each level of it. Trying to hone your talent will bring you success. Your confidence and efficiency may increase. The
    atmosphere in the house may get bad due to something. Don't rock-talk too much in house arrangements. Keep your temper and composure. There may be few interruptions in
    necessary works. There can be a romantic relationship between husband and wife. Today you can get relief from any physical problem that has been going on for some time.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
