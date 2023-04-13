Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    COVID-19 is back: Here are 8 lifestyle tips to stay fit during rising coronavirus pandemic

    A healthy, balanced lifestyle is critical for physical and emotional well-being, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic. Here are some tips to help you live a healthy lifestyle.

    COVID-19 is back: Here are 8 lifestyle tips to stay fit during rising coronavirus pandemic - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    The current coronavirus epidemic has made it more important than ever to practise excellent health habits to protect yourself and others. Here are some ways to keep healthy in the face of increased coronavirus cases:

    1. Get adequate sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Sleep is essential for your immune system and can help you handle stress and anxiety.

    2. Diet: Eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and healthy fats. Ignore processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive alcohol intake.

    3. Exercise on a regular basis: Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. Exercise keeps you physically healthy, enhances your mental health, and can help you deal with stress.

    4. Stress: Manage stress by adopting relaxation techniques such as meditation or deep breathing, taking breaks during the day, or engaging in activities you like.

    5. Stay connected with others: Maintain social links with family and friends, even if it is through virtual means. Social support can assist decrease stress and enhance mental health generally.

    6. Practice good hygiene: To avoid the transmission of Covid-19, practise good hygiene by washing your hands often, using a mask when appropriate, and following public health norms.

    7. Stay informed: Stay up to speed on the newest health-related information and guidelines, and then follow them.

    8. Make a plan: Planning is one of the most effective ways to maintain good behaviours. Set aside time each week to prepare meals, plan workouts, and create a to-do list.

    Remember that looking after your health is important for both you and people around you. You can help prevent the spread of the virus and protect yourself and your loved ones by following these recommendations.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Planning for Intermittent fasting? Add Avocados, legumes and more to your diet for best results RBA

    Planning for Intermittent fasting? Add Avocados, legumes and more to your diet for best results

    How can obesity cause NAFLD? Can an untreated NAFLD lead to Liver cancer? RBA

    How can obesity cause NAFLD? Can an untreated NAFLD lead to Liver cancer?

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin RBA

    Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin

    Daily Horoscope for April 13 2023 Virgo Aquarius Leo Libra Capricorn Aries Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Leo

    Numerology Prediction for April 13 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP gets into fire-fighting mode, continues to face heat over ticket distribution AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP gets into fire-fighting mode, continues to face heat over ticket distribution

    'Involved in several corruption cases'; BJP hits out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Involved in several corruption cases'; BJP hits out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    IAF and Army's strategic forces train in Eastern Theatre (WATCH)

    IAF and Army's strategic forces train in Eastern Theatre (WATCH)

    Asus ROG Phone 7 series to launch today When where to watch event LIVE gcw

    Asus ROG Phone 7 series to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    Hunt continues for 'kurta-pyjama clad' Bathinda military station attackers: Latest developments

    Hunt continues for 'kurta-pyjama clad' Bathinda military station attackers: Latest developments

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon