Cold weather traps contaminants at the earth's surface, causing smog and filthy air. This seasonal drop is harmful to the environment and health, especially for elderly folks, children, and those with respiratory or cardiac issues.

As winter arrives, the soothing cold often brings with it an unseen foe: air pollution. Cold weather traps pollutants close to the earth’s surface, resulting in smog-blanketed skies and unhealthy air. This seasonal decline is not just an environmentally damaging feature, but is a serious health concern for people with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions, older adults, and children.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the winter months, several factors contribute to increased air pollution, including vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, crop residue burning, and home heating. Additionally, low wind speeds and temperature inversions trap air pollution, contributing to the buildup and persistence of emissions in the ambient air.

In general, asthma, bronchitis, allergic reactions, and decreased lung function are common outcomes of long-term exposure to pollution, accompanied by general fatigue and lower immunity against other health problems.

Winter air pollution is particularly alarming as fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) can travel deeply into the lung tissue, irritating the airways and exacerbating existing lung conditions. Patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) frequently notice exacerbated symptoms, including coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, during the winter months. Even healthy individuals may experience mild respiratory irritation, itchy eyes, or asore throat when pollution levels are higher.

To stay vigilant means being aware and acting quickly to prevent unfavourable outcomes. The first step is to limit the amount of time spent outside on days with high pollution levels. The second step is to ensure the indoor air is clean. Using air purifiers, closing all windows during peak levels of exterior air pollution, and limiting the burning of incense and candles will all benefit indoor air quality.

Remaining well-hydrated, eating a healthy diet rich in antioxidant foods and beverages, and using supplements such as steam inhalation or nasal rinsing can also help reduce exposure to various environmental contaminants.

Ultimately, combating winter air pollution should be a combination of personal responsibility and accountability to our environmental communities.

For example, reducing driving, supporting cleaner energy, and promoting awareness are all ways we can make a difference. From a medical perspective, prevention is more effective than treatment because protecting your lungs today is the best way to maintain overall health in the long run. This winter, staying warm also means staying safe, as clean air is the first step to maintaining good health.

-Dr. Sarat Kumar Behera, Director Critical Care & Senior Consultant – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar