- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain, Cold Wave Alert; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain, Cold Wave Alert; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Until now, rain and cold have come separately. Now, the weather department is warning that both will hit the Telugu states together. It says there's a chance of rain accompanied by cold winds
16
Image Credit : Pixabay
Rains again in the Telugu states
A severe cold spell is hitting the Telugu states. The IMD warns this will last for 4-5 more days, with a chance of rain joining the cold winds, causing more concern for residents.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
Two low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal
The IMD predicts low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. The first, on Nov 17, will bring scattered showers to AP and Telangana, but the mix of rain and cold winds will be tough.
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
A depression in the Bay of Bengal?
The IMD warns the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is strengthening and may become a depression, which could intensify the rains. Weather conditions are expected to change fast.
46
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rains again from next Monday
The IMD says rains may last from Nov 17 to Dec 7, with another low-pressure system possible. After Cyclone Montha, the cold intensified, but now rains are set to return.
56
Image Credit : X-DD News
Cold spell shaking Telangana
Extremely low temperatures are being recorded across Telangana. Adilabad hit a low of 10.7°C on Nov 13, with many other districts also seeing a significant drop in temperature.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Lowest temperatures today
Freezing winds mark winter's start, with temps below 10°C. The Telangana Weatherman warns of extreme cold on Friday morning, with Hyderabad at 10-11°C and NW Telangana at 7-10°C.
Latest Videos