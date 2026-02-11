Perfect Veg Biryani Ultimate Guide: Veg biryani often turns out like pulao or gets overcooked. Follow these simple tips from Chef Pankaj Bhadouria to easily make fluffy, perfect, and fragrant veg biryani at home.

When making veg biryani, sometimes it ends up looking like veg pulao or gets overcooked. In that case, you should just follow Pankaj Bhadouria's simple tips. To make the perfect biryani, some special preparations are needed, which double the taste of the biryani. Let's find out what simple tips Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared for making the perfect biryani.

Choose Aged Basmati Rice

Chef Pankaj says that if you want to make delicious biryani, use aged basmati rice instead of new. Put some basmati rice in your mouth. If it sticks between your teeth, it means it's aged rice. Using aged rice will double the flavor of your veg biryani.

Soak the Rice for Half an Hour

If you don't want the rice in your veg biryani to be sticky, you should wash the basmati rice and then soak it for about 30 minutes. Doing this allows the rice to absorb water, making it cook faster and easier. It also becomes fluffy.

Use Hung Curd for Vegetable Marinade

For veg biryani, cut the vegetables into large pieces because they are cooked twice. Also, use hung curd instead of regular yogurt for marinating the vegetables. This will prevent the vegetables from becoming soggy and will enhance the taste of the veg biryani. Marinate the vegetables in yogurt with spices, fried onions, salt, and other masalas for half an hour.

Cook Vegetables to 50%

After adding whole spices to the oil, you only need to cook the marinated vegetables to 50%. For this, use high heat instead of low.

Add Lemon While Cooking Rice

Before cooking the soaked rice, add the juice of half a lemon, whole spices, and 1 teaspoon of salt to the boiling water. Adding lemon prevents the rice from sticking. Cook the rice only to 70%.

Special Technique for Dum Biryani

Cook the veg biryani on 'dum' for 5 minutes on high heat and then 15 minutes on a hot griddle over low heat. Seal the pot with dough. Your delicious, fluffy biryani is ready.