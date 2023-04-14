Biju, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share on new year

Here are some beautiful Tripura, Assamese, Manipur New Year wishes, greetings and inspiring quotes that you can share with your family and friends

Today, India is celebrating not one but several festivals. The festivals of Bihu, Baisakhi, Biju, Cheiraoba and Vishu herald the spring harvest season. The festivities are observed over the length and width of the nation following various customs.

Baisakhi, Vishu, and Bihu are all celebrated with zeal during this time of year. The streets are alive with the enthusiasm and vibrancy of the festivities. According to the Hindu or Sikh calendars, the celebrations are normally held on April 13 and 14.

Bohag Bihu is celebrated for seven days with sumptuous feasts. On Bohag Bihu, people dress up, perform folk dances, and seek blessings from their elders. Similarly to other harvest holidays observed in India, the farmer community expresses gratitude to the almighty for a successful harvesting season while also hoping for a better crop in the future. Share these quotes, wishes, thoughts, and greetings with your family and friends to promote love and happiness.

Bohag Bihu 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Greetings

1. Let us connect to the almighty and light the fire to fulfill all your desires on this auspicious festival of Bihu.

2. Let us burn all the hatred within us and begin again with a positive attitude in order to reach the pinnacle of success.

3. Here is this lovely festival in the midst of a lovely spring!! Kill those negative wishes by focusing on what you want to achieve. Bringing love and joy into the hearts can burn away those moments of anguish.

4. With the desire to travel to a new destination in life, from sorrow to happiness, from pain to pleasure, new hope, new beginnings, and new aspirations can be brought to you. Happy Rangoli Bihu

5. The vibrant brightness of the sun, combined with the joy of the season, makes life shine brighter than the sun itself. The fragrance of the season penetrates the heart so deeply that it dispels all of life’s aches and pains. Happy Bohag Bihu.

Biju, an Assamese harvest celebration, commemorates the start of the agricultural season. It is time for farmers to show their thanks for a bumper crop. Biju is a three-day holiday with various meanings for each day. Goru Bihu, or Cow Bihu, is the first day of Biju. Cows are bathed and their horns are decked with flowers on this day. The second day, Manuh Bihu or Human Bihu, is a time for people to clean their houses and put on new clothes. The third and final day is known as Gosai Bihu, or God's Bihu, and it is a time for prayer and seeking divine benefits.

Biju Festival 2023: Wishes, Messages, And WhatsApp Status

Biju stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days Biju. Let us vow to take life in our stride in this Biju and make it tolerable and beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity. With the advent of yet another Biju, it is time to give up all stress and worries and welcome the year with great enthusiasm. Wishing a blessed Biju to everyone. May we all find all the strength to overcome our weaknesses and have a brighter future. May the vibrant celebrations of Biju spread joy and peace around you. Wishing you the best of Biju celebrations with your loved ones. Let us welcome Biju with open arms and warm hearts. Let us have unforgettable celebrations to give this year a wonderful start. May you find happiness and peace every day of your life. May you be blessed with a Happy Biju 2023.

Biju Festival 2023: Quotes

“This is a time for new beginnings and celebrating life - Happy Biju 2022!" “Happy Biju 2022! I wish you a happy and prosperous year with love, peace, hope, and joy." “From this Biju let us only spread love, peace, and laughter." “Biju is not just a festival, it’s an expression of our gratitude towards nature and the Almighty for blessing us with a bountiful harvest." “Let us celebrate Biju with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit of togetherness." “Biju is a time to appreciate the small things in life that bring us joy and happiness."

Cheiraoba is one of the most prominent Manipur festivities. It is the start of the lunar new year. For the people of Manipur, the celebration has cultural and religious importance. Cheiraoba is a time for celebration and feasting.

People clean their homes, decorate them with new flowers, and pray to deities for blessings and prosperity during Cheiraoba. Families get together, give presents, and eat traditional foods. Apart from commemorating the beginning of the New Year, it is also a time to ask forgiveness, let go of old grievances, and begin over. Several cultural events, performances, and sporting activities are also arranged during the festival, contributing to the joyous atmosphere.

Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings