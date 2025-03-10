Friendship red flags: Cunning to jealous;10 types of toxic friends you will regret having

The wrong person in the name of friend can ruin your life by confusing you with your goals. Here we are telling about 10 types of people with whom you should never be friends.
 

Published: Mar 10, 2025, 9:14 AM IST

Friendship Tips Your friends or companions tell what kind of person you are because a lot of the impact of friends depends on the thinking of the person and his behavior towards the society. Friends can have a positive or negative impact on your life. You spend important time of life with friends. They know what is in your mind. A friend knows everything about your likes and dislikes, your dreams and goals and also influences it.

Friend becomes your companion which can affect your behavior, thoughts and habits. In such a situation, if you make a wrong friend, then your life can go in the wrong direction. The wrong person in the name of friend can ruin your life by confusing you with your goals. Here we are telling about 10 types of people with whom you should never be friends.

10 types of toxic friends:

Narcissist

Friendship should be mutual where both people care about each other. However, when a person only talks about himself and never listens to you, such friendship cannot stand the test of time.

Cunning

A manipulator is a person who manipulates others to get his work done. Some people who call themselves friends often use guilt, lies or emotionally to control you. It is always better to stay away from such people.

Drama queen

In English it is called Drama Queen. Such people always get themselves into trouble and also like to create problems for others. They keep doing something or the other that makes their friend stressed. One should always stay away from such people.

Frenemy

Frenemy is a term used for those people who are enemies in the guise of friends. Such people pretend to be your friends but are jealous of you in their heart. These people are not trustworthy. Therefore, they should not be in your friend list.

Complainers

People who complain about everything and are dissatisfied with others are negative thinkers. Their negative attitude drains your energy. They never see the good side and do not let you see positivity and goodness.

Deceivers

Such people often break trust, spread lies and attack you behind your back as per their convenience. Be careful of people with such personality and keep distance.

Jealous

Those who are jealous of your or anyone else's happiness are never happy. The feeling of jealousy spreads negativity in them. It is better to keep distance from such people who are not happy with your progress or happiness.

People who use people

Some people have a habit of using others for their own benefit. When you are unable to help them, they leave you easily. A true friend never does this. One should not keep friendship or relationship with such people.

Dishonest person

Such people are called unreliable people, whom you cannot trust. Because they always cancel plans or make false promises. Due to which you feel bad in most of the cases.

Negative thinking

People with such personality always discourage you. They say negative things to break your dreams. Stay away from them for your mental peace and success.

