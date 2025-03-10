Health guide: THIS habit is dangerous than cigarettes; impact, risks, treatment and more

Read Full Article

Sitting for a long time is not a good practice. If someone just sits all day, his health can deteriorate. Sedentary lifestyle has a negative effect on obesity, sugar, and mental health.

THIS habit is dangerous than cigarettes:

For a good lifestyle, it is important to include physical activity in our daily routine. If someone sits for a long time, his health can deteriorate because its consequences are as serious as those of smoking. Yes, many researches have proved that sitting for a long time continuously can be harmful to the body. Some people just sit at home all day due to TV, mobile, or work from home. At the same time, some people do not give priority to walking in their routine from office to home, due to which their body becomes unhealthy. No Smoking Day is celebrated every year on March 12. On this occasion, let us tell you about a fact that is indirectly linked to smoking.

Who gave this advice?

The World Health Organization, citing its research, has said that people who just sit or sleep all day have health that is as bad as that of a smoker. They say that physical activity is necessary for our bodies. According to health reports, every person should exercise for 150 minutes per week. Sitting for a long time can lead to serious diseases like obesity and diabetes. In some cases, one of the causes of cancer is also the weight gain due to sitting all day.

Risks of sitting for a long time:

1. Heart Disease—Following a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of heart disease. Actually, without exercise or movement, the blood circulation in the arteries of the heart is also not right, due to which one must walk daily.

2. Metabolism—If someone just sits for a long time, then the blood sugar and blood pressure of the body also become unbalanced. This also increases fat. Slow metabolism also increases the risk of obesity. This problem also causes other diseases.

3. Diabetes—Lack of physical activity increases the risk of both type-1 and type-2 diabetes. Sitting all day also causes the problem of insulin resistance.

Treatment:

There is no specific treatment to get over this. All you need to do is, get up every few minutes during the day and walk. Do minimal body stretches for every one hour to make your body feel relaxed.

A study conducted in the year 2016 found that people who sit for a long time may have many health-related diseases in the future. According to a report published in the British Journal of General Practice, people who sit for long hours or who are doing desk jobs and neither go to the gym nor do any physical activity can be surrounded by every disease that a smoker suffers.

