Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Check out this collection of best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Tamil New Year

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

    Tamil New Year 2023: Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam or Tamil New Year, is observed by the Tamil population in Tamil Nadu, India, as well as parts of Sri Lanka and Malaysia. It is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, normally around mid-April.

    Tamil New Year significance: It is believed that Lord Indra came to earth on this auspicious day to assure tranquillity and that Lord Brahma started establishing the universe.

    The day is marked by traditional rites, eating, and cultural events. Puthandu occurs practically every year on the same day in the Gregorian calendar, and this year it will be commemorated on April 14.

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year RBA

    Check out this collection of finest greetings SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, and Facebook status for Tamil New Year:

    Tamil New Year 2023:  Wishes
    - Wishing you a year filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year!
    - May this Tamil New Year bring you new opportunities and success in all your endeavors. Happy Puthandu!
    - Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!
    - May the divine blessings of the almighty shower upon you and your family on this Tamil New Year. Happy Puthandu!
    - Let's welcome this Tamil New Year with open arms and celebrate the new beginnings with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Puthandu!

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year RBA

    Tamil New Year 2023: WhatsApp/Facebook quotes
    1 Let this Puthandu bring happiness, joy, success and peace in your life. Let God shower his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a wonderful Happy New Year. Puthandu Vazhtukal!
    2. Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!
    3. Puthandu Vazhtukal! As the New Year arrives, let us pray for a delightful year blessed with new energy and hope to conquer new problems and emerge as a winner.
    4. May the Sun brighten your life with goodness, fortune and glory. I pray to God to bestow his love and care on you and to help you face challenges of life. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you.

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year RBA

    Puthandu: Messages

    • Let's welcome this Tamil New Year with open arms and celebrate the new beginnings with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Puthandu!
    • On this auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I pray for your well-being and success in all your endeavors. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!
    • Let this Puthandu be the brightest year of your life. May you attain new heights of success and touch new levels of spirituality in 2023. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you and your family.
    • From this Puthandu let us move forward with positivity towards our dreams. Let us face all the problems with courage and emerge as a winner. Wishing you a beautiful and Happy New Year.
    • On the occasion of Tamil New Year, I wish each and every day of this upcoming year unfold many new surprises and beautiful smiles for you and your family. Happy Tamil New Year.
    • Each and every new year is an opportunity for us to begin fresh and make our dreams come true. A very Happy Tamil New Year to you.
    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 6:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 14 2023 Sagittarius Capricorn Gemini Aries Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for April 14 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IMD warns intense heat in Kerala in next few days; Temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius anr

    IMD warns intense heat in Kerala in next few days; Temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius

    COVID-19 is back: Here are 8 lifestyle tips to stay fit during rising coronavirus pandemic - gps

    COVID-19 is back: Here are 8 lifestyle tips to stay fit during rising coronavirus pandemic

    Planning for Intermittent fasting? Add Avocados, legumes and more to your diet for best results RBA

    Planning for Intermittent fasting? Add Avocados, legumes and more to your diet for best results

    Recent Stories

    Happy Baisakhi 2023 Wishes messages images to share on Facebook WhatsApp with loved ones gcw

    Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, messages, images to share on Facebook/WhatsApp with loved ones

    Daily Horoscope for April 14 2023 Sagittarius Capricorn Gemini Aries Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for April 14 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    U Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video AHA

    U-Turn Trailer: Alaya F plays role of journalist accused of murder in thriller, watch video

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned' AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's critique Alexei Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned'

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon