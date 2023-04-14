Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year

Happy Puthandu 2023: Check out this collection of best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Tamil New Year

Tamil New Year 2023: Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam or Tamil New Year, is observed by the Tamil population in Tamil Nadu, India, as well as parts of Sri Lanka and Malaysia. It is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, normally around mid-April.

Tamil New Year significance: It is believed that Lord Indra came to earth on this auspicious day to assure tranquillity and that Lord Brahma started establishing the universe.

The day is marked by traditional rites, eating, and cultural events. Puthandu occurs practically every year on the same day in the Gregorian calendar, and this year it will be commemorated on April 14.

Check out this collection of finest greetings SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, and Facebook status for Tamil New Year:

Tamil New Year 2023: Wishes

- Wishing you a year filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year!

- May this Tamil New Year bring you new opportunities and success in all your endeavors. Happy Puthandu!

- Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!

- May the divine blessings of the almighty shower upon you and your family on this Tamil New Year. Happy Puthandu!

- Let's welcome this Tamil New Year with open arms and celebrate the new beginnings with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Puthandu!

Tamil New Year 2023: WhatsApp/Facebook quotes

1 Let this Puthandu bring happiness, joy, success and peace in your life. Let God shower his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a wonderful Happy New Year. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

3. Puthandu Vazhtukal! As the New Year arrives, let us pray for a delightful year blessed with new energy and hope to conquer new problems and emerge as a winner.

4. May the Sun brighten your life with goodness, fortune and glory. I pray to God to bestow his love and care on you and to help you face challenges of life. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you.

Puthandu: Messages