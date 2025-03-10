Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition

Discover the fascinating story behind the centuries-old tradition of hair donation at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Learn why millions of devotees offer their hair as a sacred ritual and how this practice is rooted in ancient legends and deep spiritual beliefs.

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

The Tirupati Balaji Temple attracts devotees throughout the year, as it holds deep spiritual importance across various cultures. One of the long-standing traditions at the temple involves offering one's hair as an act of devotion. Many believe that devotees shave their heads at Tirupati either in gratitude for a fulfilled wish or as a symbolic gesture to shed their sins and ego. Here's a closer look at why this practice is followed by devotees and what happens to the donated hair afterward.

What is the spiritual significance of hair donation?

The tradition of hair donation at Tirupati Balaji Temple is rooted in the belief that Lord Venkateshwara is repaying a loan he took from Lord Kubera. Devotees believe that by offering their hair, they receive blessings and prosperity in return—often said to be tenfold of what they have sacrificed. It is also believed that Goddess Lakshmi showers her grace upon those who make this offering. This ritual is observed by both men and women, who shave their heads as a gesture of gratitude once their vows are fulfilled.

Another widely held belief explains the origin of the hair donation ritual at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. According to this legend, in ancient times, a mound of ants had formed over Lord Balaji’s idol. A cow would come daily to that spot and pour its milk onto the ant hill. One day, the cow’s owner, unaware of what was happening, became furious and struck the cow on the head with an axe. The blow accidentally wounded Lord Balaji, causing some of his hair to fall out.

Moved by compassion, Goddess Neela Devi cut a portion of her own hair and placed it on Balaji's wound. Miraculously, the wound healed instantly. Touched by her sacrifice, Lord Narayan declared that hair is one of the most prized aspects of a person's beauty, and Neela Devi’s selfless act greatly pleased him. Since then, it is believed that those who offer their hair at the temple will have their wishes granted. This story forms the foundation for the age-old tradition of hair donation at the Tirupati Balaji Temple.

What happens to the donated hair at Tirupati?

Every year, the Tirupati Balaji Temple receives an enormous quantity of hair donations from devotees—estimated at around 500 to 600 tonnes annually. After the hair is collected, it undergoes a thorough cleaning process to ensure hygiene. The hair is first boiled, then carefully rinsed, dried, and stored in specially designed godowns with controlled temperature and humidity.

Once processed, the hair is categorized based on length and quality. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) then organizes e-auctions, where the hair is sold to buyers, including exporters and wig manufacturers from across the globe. The sale of donated hair generates substantial revenue, amounting to crores of rupees every year. This income is used for various temple-related activities, welfare programs, and charitable services managed by TTD.

