Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bid farewell to discomfort: 7 practical tips for relieving Constipation

    Discover effective ways to alleviate constipation discomfort. From dietary changes to exercise and hydration, learn how simple adjustments to your lifestyle can promote better digestive health and regular bowel movements.

    Bid farewell to discomfort: 7 practical tips for relieving Constipation MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Constipation, a common digestive issue, can be uncomfortable and frustrating. Incorporating certain practices into your lifestyle can help alleviate constipation and promote better digestive health. However, if your constipation persists despite these efforts or is accompanied by severe pain, bleeding, or other concerning symptoms, it's crucial to consult a healthcare provider. Chronic constipation could be a symptom of an underlying medical condition, and a professional can provide tailored guidance and treatment options.

    Here are seven tips that can help alleviate and prevent constipation:

    1. Stay Hydrated

    Drinking an adequate amount of water is crucial for maintaining regular bowel movements. Dehydration can lead to harder stools that are difficult to pass. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day and consider incorporating hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and soups into your diet.

    2. Increase Dietary Fiber

    Fiber adds bulk to your stool and helps it move through your intestines more easily. Include a variety of high-fiber foods in your diet, such as whole grains (oats, whole wheat), fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, spinach), legumes (beans, lentils), and nuts.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Apollo 24|7 (@apollo_24x7)

    3. Eat Prunes and Prune Juice

    Prunes are natural laxatives that contain both fiber and sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that helps soften stools. Consuming prunes or drinking prune juice regularly can promote bowel regularity. Start with a small amount and gradually increase if needed.

    4. Exercise Regularly

    Physical activity stimulates the muscles in your intestines, aiding in bowel movement. Engage in regular exercise, whether it's brisk walking, jogging, yoga, or any activity you enjoy. Even short bursts of movement throughout the day can be beneficial.

    5. Establish a Routine

    Try to have consistent meal times and dedicate time each day for bathroom breaks. Our bodies often respond well to routines, and having regular meals and bathroom habits can signal to your digestive system that it's time for elimination.

    6. Limit Processed Foods and Dairy

    Processed foods are often low in fiber and can contribute to constipation. Additionally, some individuals may experience constipation due to dairy products. If you suspect dairy is causing the issue, try reducing or eliminating it from your diet to see if there's an improvement.

    7. Consider Over-the-Counter Remedies

    If dietary changes alone aren't providing relief, consider using over-the-counter options like fiber supplements or mild laxatives. These should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional and only as a temporary solution. Prolonged use of laxatives can lead to dependency and worsen the problem.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is National tattoo removal day? Know these 6 facts LMA

    What is National tattoo removal day? Know these 6 facts

    National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent LMA

    National financial awareness day: 6 reasons why women must be financially independent

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day AJR

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day

    Revitalize Your Mornings: 7 energizing exercises for a vibrant day ahead MSW EAI

    Revitalize Your Mornings: 7 energizing exercises for a vibrant day ahead

    Stomach Cancer Awareness: Learn about risks, treatments, and prevention RBA EAI

    Stomach Cancer Awareness: Learn about risks, treatments, and prevention

    Recent Stories

    7 nuts that can boost your weight loss journey gcw eai

    7 nuts that can boost your weight loss journey

    Tecno Pova 5 Pova 5 Pro price announced to go on sale from August 22 gcw

    Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro price announced; to go on sale from August 22

    7 best meditation apps for stress relief LMA

    7 best meditation apps for stress relief

    Here are five facts about 'All Y'all' vocalist Rapper Magoo, who died at the age of 50 ADC

    Here are five facts about 'All Y'all' vocalist Rapper Magoo, who died at the age of 50

    Fighter Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer to unveil 'Spirit of Fighter' tomorrow on Independence Day ATG EAI

    Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer to unveil 'Spirit of Fighter' tomorrow on Independence Day

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon