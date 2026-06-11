Confused about what to gift your dad this Father's Day? Wondering if you can find a cool tech gift under Rs 2,000? Or what's the best gadget for a health-conscious dad? We've got you covered.

Father's Day Gift Ideas: Father's Day is on June 21st. If you're looking for a gift that makes your dad's daily life easier and also brings a smile to his face, smart gadgets are a fantastic option. These gadgets not only help him keep track of his fitness and health but also make his daily routine much more convenient.

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Smartwatch

If your dad is conscious about his health, a smartwatch is a brilliant gift. It comes with features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracker, step counter, sleep tracking, and an activity monitor. He can also connect it to his phone to easily see call and message notifications.

Saregama Carvaan or Bluetooth Speaker

If your dad loves old songs, the Saregama Carvaan could be a truly memorable gift. It comes pre-loaded with hundreds of evergreen classics. It costs somewhere between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000. Alternatively, you could gift him a portable Bluetooth speaker, so he can easily play his favourite songs from his phone.

Blood Pressure and Sugar Monitoring Device

If your dad is dealing with issues like blood pressure or diabetes, a health monitoring device is a very useful gift. Blood pressure monitors and glucometers that are easy to use at home make regular check-ups much simpler.

Smart Trimmer or Grooming Kit

For dads who pay special attention to their grooming, a smart trimmer is an excellent gift. With features like USB charging, long battery life, and multiple trimming settings, it's very useful for trimming beards, shaving, and general hair grooming.

Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds are incredibly handy for office calls, morning walks, exercise, or while travelling. They come with features like noise cancellation, touch controls, fast charging, and great sound quality. You can easily find many good and stylish options in the ₹800 to ₹2,000 range.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the best smart gift for Father's Day?

Smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless earbuds are all great choices.

2. What tech gift can I buy on a tight budget?

You can find good wireless earbuds, smart trimmers, and portable Bluetooth speakers for between ₹800 and ₹2,000.

3. What gadget is best for a health-conscious dad?

A smartwatch or an at-home blood pressure monitor is perfect for regular health tracking.

(image credit: ChatGpt)