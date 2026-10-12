Looking for the best air fryers for Diwali 2026? Explore five models from Philips, NUUK, Havells, SOLARA and KENT, compare their features and choose an option for crispier snacks with less oil.

Samosas, pakoras, mathri, and many other savory delights make up part of the Diwali feast. But if you want to enjoy these delicious items while minimizing the use of added oil, then the purchase of an air fryer may prove handy in the kitchen.

While the traditional method of deep frying involves the submerging of the food item in hot oil, air frying is done by using high-speed circulation of heated air. With different options available for various needs, here are 5 different types of air fryers that you might consider purchasing from Amazon India during the festive season.

1. Philips Digital Airfryer HD9252/90

The Philips HD9252/90 offers great functionality and its 4.1-liter capacity makes it an excellent choice for everyday cooking. It is equipped with a digital display and the ability to set up various cooking methods as well as the Keep Warm feature. In addition to air frying, this machine can be used for roasting, grilling, baking and reheating. You can get this at ₹6,799 (43% off) on Amazon.

2. NUUK BRĪSK 6.5L Ceramic Air Fryer

What makes the NUUK BRĪSK unique is the 6.5 litres basket and the ceramic coating. The bigger basket may be attractive to families who would prepare several portions of food at once. Moreover, its set programmes and shake reminder may be handy in cooking many snacks at once. You can get this at ₹7,499 (38% off) on Amazon.

3. Havells Prolife Brio Air Fryer

The Havells Prolife Brio, which has a 4.2 litre basket, is meant for practical kitchen usage. With its viewing window users would be able to watch their food being cooked, and with its air circulation system it will be able to evenly distribute heat. You can get this at ₹4,999 (27% off) on Amazon.

4. SOLARA 4.5L Air Fryer

The SOLARA 4.5L has a digital touch screen with cooking presets and a transparent window. This could be convenient when cooking various snacks without having to constantly open the basket. You can get this at ₹3,099 (69% off) on Amazon.

5. KENT New Ultra Air Fryer

The KENT New Ultra has a 4 litres capacity and 1,300W power. It is worth comparing for everyday use in the kitchen because it has the function of cooking not only fried snacks but other foods as well. You can get this at ₹2,799 (75% off) on Amazon.

What To Check Before Buying

Choose a model on the basis of basket capacity, cooking functions, cleaning ease and warranty. Product ratings, availability and discounts may change so check the latest information on Amazon.

An air fryer can reduce the need for added oil, but healthier results also depend on ingredients, portion sizes and cooking methods.