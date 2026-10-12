Garba involves continuous movement, energetic dancing and spending long periods on your feet. Carrying a reusable water bottle can help you stay hydrated throughout the evening. Choose a lightweight bottle that fits easily into your bag. If the event has restrictions on outside bottles, check the venue guidelines beforehand and identify where drinking water is available.

Quick tip: Take regular water breaks instead of waiting until you feel thirsty.

2. A Small Crossbody Bag or Sling Bag

A bulky handbag can become uncomfortable when you are dancing in a crowded venue. A compact crossbody or sling bag is a more practical choice because it keeps your essentials close while leaving your hands free. Choose a bag with a secure zip and enough room for your phone, keys, wallet and a few personal items. A lightweight potli bag can also work if it has a reliable closure and a comfortable strap.

Quick tip: Avoid carrying unnecessary items. A smaller bag is easier to manage during energetic dance sessions.

3. Your Phone and a Fully Charged Battery

Your phone is useful for meeting friends, taking photographs, checking directions and arranging transport after the event. Before leaving home, make sure it is adequately charged. If you expect to be out for several hours, consider carrying a compact power bank. Save the venue address and transport details so you can access them easily if mobile connectivity becomes unreliable in a crowded area.

Quick tip: Keep your phone in a zipped pocket or secure compartment rather than holding it while dancing.

4. Comfortable Footwear for Hours of Dancing

Your footwear can make or break your garba experience. While embroidered juttis, mojris and embellished flats complement traditional outfits, they should also fit properly and feel comfortable during prolonged movement. Avoid wearing brand-new shoes for the first time at a long dance event. If you prefer heels, choose a stable pair that you can comfortably move in.

Quick tip: Prioritise grip, cushioning and a secure fit over appearance alone. Follow the venue's footwear rules, especially if the dance area has a designated surface.

5. A Small Touch-Up Kit

Sweat, humidity and hours of dancing can affect your makeup and hairstyle. Carry a few compact essentials to freshen up without packing your entire beauty kit.

Depending on your needs, your touch-up kit can include:

Lip balm or lipstick

Compact powder or blotting paper

A small comb

Hair ties or bobby pins

Tissues

Choose products that suit your skin and avoid carrying glass containers or bulky makeup palettes.

Quick tip: Secure your hairstyle before leaving home so you do not have to spend the evening fixing loose strands.