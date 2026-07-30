Using an air fryer has some solid advantages. First, it drastically cuts down the fat in your food since you use less or no oil. This also lowers your calorie intake, which can help a bit with weight management and heart health. Plus, it saves you the time and mess of deep-frying. For instance, you can make dishes like Chilli Chicken in just 15-20 minutes. And washing up is much easier! But remember, the food's overall healthiness still depends on the ingredients you choose.