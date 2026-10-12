South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar is 56 now. She has acted in over 200 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Lately, she is grabbing attention for her 38 kg weight loss and glowing skin.

South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar is 56 years old now. She has acted in over 200 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Lately, she is making news for her amazing weight loss and glowing skin. Khushbu says she lost around 38 kg in four years using natural methods. She also shared details about her simple daily skincare routine.

Khushbu Sundar starts her day very early. She uses ingredients like raw milk, saffron, coconut oil, and almond oil for her face. But do these kitchen items actually give you glowing skin? Are they safe for everyone? Let us find out.

Khushbu wakes up at 4.30 AM for her skincare!

Khushbu Sundar spoke about her skincare routine in a recent interview. She said she wakes up between 4.30 AM and 5 AM. She makes tea for her family and then takes time out for her face care.

Some days she applies raw milk on her face. Other days she soaks saffron in water and applies that water. Sometimes she massages her face with coconut oil or almond oil. She spends about half an hour every day just on her skin.

This simple routine has made many people curious. But we need to see what science says about these traditional ingredients.

1. What are the benefits of applying raw milk?

Milk has fat, protein, and lactic acid. Skincare products often use lactic acid to remove dead skin cells. This is why milk-based home remedies are so popular.

However, there is no scientific proof that applying raw milk directly will make your skin fair or permanently remove dark spots.

There is another big catch. Raw milk is not pasteurized, so it can carry harmful bacteria. You cannot call it a proven skin treatment. People with sensitive skin must be very careful.

2. Does saffron water really bring a glow?

People have used saffron in traditional beauty care for years. It has compounds with antioxidant properties. Early research also shows some benefits of skincare products containing saffron extract.

But creams use a specific amount of saffron extract. You cannot expect the exact same results just by soaking saffron in water and applying it.

There is not enough research to prove that saffron water increases glow or removes dark spots for everyone. So, do not treat it as a guaranteed cure for skin issues.

3. Is coconut oil good for the face?

People usually use coconut oil to lock in moisture. It stops the skin from losing hydration. This can be quite helpful for people with dry skin.

But coconut oil does not suit everyone. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, it can clog your pores and cause more pimples.

Almond oil might suit some people, while it can irritate others. You should always check if an oil suits your skin type before applying it to your face.

4. Should you blindly trust home remedies?

Ingredients like milk, saffron, and oil are famous in traditional beauty care. But they do not work the same way for everyone. Your skin type, age, hormonal changes, and existing skin issues decide the actual results.

You must check safety before using home remedies for regular skincare. Do not rely only on home remedies if you have acne, eczema, melasma, or hormonal skin problems. Some ingredients can actually make the problem worse.

It is always better to consult a dermatologist and get proper treatment in such cases.

A simple routine recommended by experts for glowing skin

You do not need expensive products for good skin. Following basic care is more important.

Gentle Cleanser: Wash your face with a cleanser that suits your skin.

Moisturizer: Use a moisturizer based on your skin type to keep it hydrated.

Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day to protect your skin from sun damage.

Be careful with new items: Stop using any new product or home remedy immediately if you notice redness, burning, or itching.

In short, Khushbu Sundar's simple skincare routine is interesting. But we cannot say for sure that these ingredients alone are the secret to her glowing skin. Everyone has different skin, so you must choose a routine that fits your specific needs.