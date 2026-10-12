Gardening Tips: Chillies to Capsicum, 5 Green Vegetables You Can Easily Grow at Home
Want to add some green vegetable goodness to your garden? Worry not, we’ve got you covered! Keep scrolling to discover more!
Of green veggie goodness!
If you love growing vegetables in your garden, you must add these five green veggies to your home garden. They’re great options for adding fresh, healthy produce to your daily diet!
Capsicum
Sow seeds indoors using a fluffy seedling mix of cocopeat and compost. Capsicums prefer warm, sunny, wind-protected spots with at least 4–5 hours of direct sunlight.
Chillies
You can extract seeds directly from ripe, dried kitchen chillies. Let them dry naturally for a day before sowing them about half a centimeter deep into a light seed tray.
Spinach
Spinach seeds can be sown directly into your final containers without the hassle of transplantation.
Lauki
Plant the chunky seeds directly into a large pot (at least 14–18 inches wide) to accommodate its extensive root system.
Dhaniya
Crush whole coriander seeds gently from your spice rack into two halves and scatter them evenly over the soil surface, covering them with a light layer of compost.
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