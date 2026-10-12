As Navratri 2026 approaches, prepare for healthier fasting with five easy air fryer snack recipes. From crispy Aloo Chaat to light roasted Makhana, these dishes offer traditional festive flavours without deep-frying, using ingredients like sabudana, potatoes, and kuttu atta.

Five new ways to fast this Navratri 2026. Devotees preparing for the nine-day festivities will find a healthier twist on traditional fasting snacks this year. The focus? Air fryers. They create five easy, delicious treats – from crispy Aloo Chaat to light roasted Makhana. Perfect for the festive season.

Many beloved vrat snacks – sabudana vada, kuttu pakora – traditionally go straight into the deep fryer. You feel heavy after. An air fryer changes that. It offers the same crisp texture, but with far less oil. Enjoy festive food without the guilt.

Crispy Potato Creations

Potatoes are a Navratri staple. The air fryer makes them guilt-free. For quick, flavourful Vrat-Style Aloo Tikki or Crispy Aloo Chaat, boil potatoes until tender. Mix with kuttu or rajgira flour, green chilli, coriander, sendha namak – a binding agent. Shape tikkis or cubes. Brush lightly with ghee. Air fry until golden, crispy. Serve with fresh curd or a vrat-friendly green chutney.

Want something different? Try Air-Fried Sweet Potato Chaat. Slice boiled sweet potatoes into rounds. Drizzle olive oil. Season with rock salt, black pepper. Air-fry at 180°C for 20 minutes. Flip halfway. Cook until crisp. Top with yogurt, green chutney, tamarind chutney, pomegranate seeds. A burst of flavours awaits.

Beyond Potatoes: Diverse Vrat Snacks

Sabudana Tikki? You can easily air-fry this popular fasting snack. Combine soaked sabudana with mashed potato, crushed roasted peanuts, green chilli, coriander, and sendha namak. Form into flat tikkis. Brush with ghee. Air fry until golden. This method gives you the crispness of sabudana vada – no deep-frying needed.

Looking for a lighter, crunchy option? Roasted Makhana (fox nuts) are ideal. Preheat your air fryer. Lightly brush the basket with ghee. Add the makhana. Air fry at 200°C for 2-3 minutes, shaking halfway. Once hot, toss with sendha namak and black pepper. Quick, healthy. Done.

Finally, Kuttu Pakora. Mix kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) with green chilli, ajwain, sendha namak, water. Form a thick batter. Fold in grated paneer or mashed potato. Drop spoonfuls into the air fryer basket. Brush with ghee. Air fry at 190°C for 12-14 minutes, flipping once. Enjoy a crispy, fasting-approved snack.

These air fryer recipes keep Navratri vrat flavourful and healthy. Families enjoy traditional foods with a modern twist. Try them. Enjoy the celebrations.