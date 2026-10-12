We usually buy mushroom packets for Rs 60 or Rs 100 in the local market. But the prices of some rare mushrooms in the world will shock you. Even rich people think twice before buying them. Sellers price them at thousands of dollars per kilo. Buyers sometimes pay lakhs of dollars in auctions. Why do they command such a high price? What makes them so special?

White Truffle Costs Crores

The White Truffle is one of the most expensive mushrooms. Farmers find this mushroom in the Italy and Croatia regions. People love it globally for its unique smell and taste. These mushrooms grow close to tree roots under the soil, unlike normal mushrooms. They grow along with oak and beech trees. Trainers use specially trained dogs to spot them. Farmers find it very difficult to cultivate them. This creates a huge demand.

Guinness World Records states that buyers bought a massive 1.3 kg White Truffle for 3.3 lakh US dollars at a Macau auction in December 2007. This equals crores of rupees in Indian currency.