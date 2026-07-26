A retired teacher from Bihar wasn't ready to just sit at home in Bengaluru. She started a small business from her kitchen with just four stoves. Her son handled the marketing, and together, they turned the traditional Bihari snack 'Thekua' into a massive Rs 75 crore brand called 'MomsMade'!

Actor R Madhavan often shares interesting posts on social media, and his latest one is no different. This time, he shared an inspiring story about a mother-son duo on his Instagram. This pair has achieved something amazing. They brought the taste of Bihar's famous Thekua snack to Bengaluru and turned the regional dish into a successful business worth ₹75 crore. Now, actor R Madhavan himself is praising the successful journey of entrepreneur Veena Devi and her son, Sameer.

No Sugar, No Maida, Just Jaggery in This Traditional Thekua

According to a post shared on Instagram by tech investor Aditya Singh, Veena Devi was a teacher in Bihar for 15 years before she moved to Bengaluru with her son. But after working her whole life, she didn't want to just sit idle. So, she started making traditional snacks for the people living in her housing society. That's when Sameer had an idea.

Thekua is a traditional deep-fried sweet snack from Bihar. It's famous for its crispy texture, the aroma of ghee, and a sweet, almost caramel-like taste. It's especially popular during the Chhath Puja festival. But Sameer noticed that most Thekuas sold in the market were full of chemicals, preservatives, and too much sugar. He was sure that people would love a healthy, homemade version.

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From 4 Stoves to a Snack Empire

Sameer asked himself a simple question: "What if we could bring authentic North Indian snacks to other parts of the country, but make them healthy?" And that's how the now-famous brand 'MomsMade' was born, a name that reminds you of home and a mother's love. The Thekuas made by Veena Devi have no sugar, maida, or palm oil. Instead, she and her team use pure jaggery, desi ghee, and whole wheat flour.

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According to the post, the MomsMade business started with just four stoves. While Veena Devi made the Thekuas, Sameer took care of the brand's marketing. Slowly, that small kitchen grew into a huge business. Today, the mother-son duo gets over 1,000 orders every day and makes ₹15 crore in revenue annually. Every single Thekua is checked carefully to make sure it has the perfect crunch and a natural brown colour.

What started as a small kitchen experiment is now a successful business, proving how a mother's simple recipe can win hearts. The brand currently employs 50 women who help with making and packing the snacks. Apart from Thekua, MomsMade also specialises in other traditional snacks like 'Nimki' and 'Channa Dal'.