Beat the Heat: 8 ways to stay cool and energetic this summer

Summer is a time for vacations, outdoor activities, and sunshine, but it also brings extreme heat and tiredness. Staying cool and energised takes more than simply air conditioning; it also requires wise habits and inventive solutions. Here are eight refreshing methods to combat the heat and boost your energy levels during summer.

1. Stay Hydrated with Infused Water

Drinking plain water is necessary, so why not make it enjoyable? To give your water a refreshing touch, add pieces of cucumber, lemon, mint, or berries. This not only keeps you hydrated, but it also replenishes your natural electrolytes, which helps to reduce weariness.

2. Dress Smart with Breathable Fabrics

Your outfit choice can greatly influence how you feel. Choose light-colored, loose-fitting cotton or linen clothing that will allow your skin to breathe. Avoid synthetic clothing, which traps heat and makes you feel even warmer.

3. Cool Your Pulse Points

To cool down quickly and effectively, use a cold compress or ice pack on your pulse points—wrists, neck, behind the knees, and ankles. This reduces your body temperature quickly, providing fast relief from the heat.

4. Choose Cooling Foods

Your food influences how your body controls temperature. Fill up on water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and yoghurt. Avoid heavy, oily meals, which can raise body temperature and make you sluggish.

5. Take Cold Showers or Foot Soaks

A brief cold shower might help cool your body down. If that isn't a possibility, immerse your feet in a pail of cool water with a few ice cubes and a splash of lemon juice it's quite refreshing!

6. Customise Your Indoor Environment

To avoid your home turning into an oven, keep the curtains closed during peak sunshine hours. Light-colored curtains, bamboo shades, or blackout blinds can help keep rooms cool. Placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan can also help you make your own air cooler.

7. Plan Your Outdoor Activities Wisely

If you enjoy being outside, plan activities for the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are lower. To avoid sunburn and dehydration, always carry a water bottle, wear a hat or sunglasses, and apply sunscreen.

8. Stay Energised With Summer Workouts

Exercising in high temperatures might be exhausting, but you don't have to avoid exercises completely. Opt for indoor workouts such as yoga, Pilates, or gentle stretching. Swimming is also an excellent full-body workout that keeps you cool and active.

Latest Videos